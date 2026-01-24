Bears' Caleb Williams' Social Media Post Prompts Comment From Chicago Sports Star

It's been quite the whirlwind, wind-down week for Caleb Williams. After his Chicago Bears were eliminated from the playoffs in a heart-breaking overtime loss last Sunday night, the star quarterback has gotten away from football.

Well, sort of.

On Monday, he attended a Chicago Blackhawks' NHL game at the United Center with Cubs' outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. A day later he posted a fond farewell to fans on his social media, stirring thousands of reactions.

In the post on Instagram, Williams wrote: "Through ups n downs, from holidays n disasters, to love n hate. Sometimes you fall, sometimes you get knocked down. First, “GOOD”! Second, get up. Third, prepare. Lastly, go again on the road to glory. -ICE,”

The post has prompted almost 400,000 likes, including one from another Chicago sports star: Angel Reese.

Reese, who led the Chicago Sky and WNBA in double-doubles and rebounds this season, posted a comment to Williams' post, saying simply: "one of them onesssss."

Williams and Reese are apparently friendly, since the quarterback who has affinity for painting his fingernaisl recently used her nail tech in Chicago.

The quarterback set a Bears' record for most passing yards in a season, led his team to an 11-6 record and playoff win, and produced several iconic moments including his epic touchdown pass in the final seconds that overtime against the Los Angeles Rams before Chicago lost in overtime.

