The seven-round Bears mock draft from NFL Draft Bible left out a pick they just acquired Thursday but showed a keen awareness for what it is they'll be looking for in this selection process.

FanNation's NFL Draft Bible conducted a seven-round Bears mock draft and released it Saturday, but performed this apparently prior to the trade for Khalil Mack.

Either that, or they didn't get the memo about the Bears now owning pick No. 48 in Round 2 besides pick No. 39.

Unlike many drafts of this kind, this one was well-aimed, however. It started with a player many saw coming to Chicago prior to the combine. They followed with someone else very helpful for Justin Fields and familiar to him, as well.

Round 2, Pick No. 39

WR David Bell, Purdue

Writer Zack Patraw might as well have been describing Allen Robinson when he said Bell "...has great ability to locate the ball when it's in the air and haul in some spectacular catches."

Whether that holds up after Bell's 4.65-second combine 40-yard dash and a 33-inch vertical leap remains to be seen. From their visits, the Bears seem more interested in Christian Watson than Bell. They also seem interested in George Pickens of Georgia. Those visits can be so much subterfuge, however.

THE BEARS NFL DRAFT BIBLE MOCK DRAFT 

Round 2, No. 71

G Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Justin Fields' former teammate spoke well of him at the combine and could fit with the Bears at either tackle or guard after playing both. At 6-6, 328, the guess is they'd try him at tackle first. He has a nice reach but would probably need to lose a bit of weight in the new Luke Getsy offense requiring linemen to move.

Round 5, No. 147

T Spencer Burford, UTSA

The Roadrunners' tackle would probably be a guard in this offense at 6-4, 304 pounds and is a fit for the outside zone Bears blocking scheme as Patraw says he "...is an explosive and fast mover out of his stance." Taking offensive linemen with consecutive picks is taking GM Ryan Poles' promise to revamp the offensive line literally.

Round 5, No. 149

CB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech

The Bears need at least two cornerbacks and this would be one, though probably a slot corner because Patraw decribes his strength as being able to stay "...on receivers hip pockets and has the movement skills to prevent wideouts from creating separation against him."

Round 6, No. 184

DT Eric Johnson, Missouri State

They definitely need a three technique and Johnson fits the description. The 6-4 1/2, 300-pounder was a late addition to the Senior Bowl rosters after playing well in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, where he had a sack and pass break-up. He performed well in practices. Johnson is a native of Plainfield, Il.

