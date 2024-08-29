Is It Possible 'Cleat Issue' for Keenan Allen Is Something More?
A day after Matt Eberflus pronounced the Bears totally healthy for the opener, there are concerns.
The chief one is Keenan Allen.
The veteran wide receiver didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday after the Bears returned from two days off.
GM Ryan Poles addressed this after Wednesday's practice.
"No, no, last week, he had a cleat issue, so some discomfort in his foot, but he should be fine," Poles said.
Discomfort is a rather broad term but two days away after no practice on Monday or Tuesday seems like a reason for concern. A cleat issue is rather sketchy as well.
Joining Allen on the sideline Thursday were Montez Sweat and Zacch Pickens. The injury to Pickens occurred before the Chiefs game and he has been away since then.
Sweat could have simply been given a veteran's day off, but there's no way to know because Bears coach Matt Eberflus met with media on Wednesday but not Thursday. Earlier in camp, Sweat missed almost a week's worth of practice because of an unspecified injury.
The Bears haven't had to reveal the nature of severity of injuries throughout training camp, although coach Matt Eberflus mentioned when players might be week-to-week or day-to-day because of an unnamed injury. The Tribune's Brad Biggs reported Pickens has a groin injury.
The day when all becomes clear is rapidly approaching.
On Wednesday, the league requires the first actual injury report from the Bears and everyone will learn the nature of all the team's injuries and will have some clarity on severity in terms of whether players are limited or out of practice.
Safety Kevin Byard had been an injury question, as well. However, Eberflus on Wednesday said Byard would be ready to play in Week 1.
Asked then if there was anyone it looked like might be a concern, Eberflus said: "It doesn't look like it right now, but we will see."
