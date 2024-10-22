Jaquan Brisker Still in Concussion Protocol Despite Optimism
The Bears injury situation is no more clear than that of Washington's injured quarterback Jayden Daniels.
While Daniels is labeled week to week with a ribs injury but was said to have a chance to play this week, after a week off coach Matt Eberflus was no more certain of any injured Bears player's availability for this week and deferred until Wednesday's injury report.
Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (calf), slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), cornerback Terell Smith (hip) and long snapper Scott Daly (knee) were all injured after the Week 6 win over Jacksonville and Brisker and Smith had been injured prior to the game.
It is Brisker's third concussion in three seasons.
"With the injury report, Brisker's still going through protocol," Eberflus said. "He's got a couple more steps to go. But it looks good.
"Kyler's again working through his hamstring. We'll see where that is on Wednesday. Scott was out there today, our long snapper, so that was good. And so was Tyrique. Tyrique was also out there working through some stuff. But we'll see where that is on Wednesday. But all is hopeful for those guys and we'll see where it goes from there."
At least Eberflus was optimistic over several players, but hopeful is not an injury designation.
