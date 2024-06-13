Keenan Allen's Agent Switch Fuels Contract Extension Hopes
When Keenan Allen met with media at Bears minicamp last week, he made it very apparent he'd like to get a contract extension done with the team.
Now he has really made it obvious by changing his agents.
He no longer is represented by Joby Branion of Vanguard Sports Group and will now be represented by Zeke Sandhu and Bilbo Damarius of Klutch Sports, the agency representing Montez Sweat.
The Bears drafted Rome Odunze and this could impact whether they would want to spend money on a contract extension for Allen beyond this year. However, Odunze won't be due a contract extension for four years so this shouldn't cause a problem.
DJ Moore will be in the final year of his contract in 2025 and this is more likely to impact whether they would want to spend a great deal on Allen.
A more impactful factor in all of this is Allen's age. He'll be 33 if he is extended for 2025.
Still, he shows no sign of slowing down. Last year Allen had his second-best effort in terms of receiving yards and a career-best 108 receptions for the Chargers. His seven TD catches was his third-highest total.
Asked at minicamp how long he wants to play, Allen wasn't sure but was sure he would like an offer.
"It's kind of tough to answer right now, but I mean, I'm going to play as long as I can," Allen said. "As far as an extension, I'm going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we'll go from there."
He has no problem with proving himself. That might mean at least getting into training camp before he could get an extension, if not the regular season.
"Yeah, absolutely," Allen said. "I mean, that's the goal right now is to go out and do what I always do and just try to remain who I am. And the market just got reset, so…"
The reset was $140 million over four years for Justin Jefferson after an April deal averaging $32 million for A.J. Brown and another one in April of $30.02 million a year for Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Allen doesn't see the big contracts as a case where top receivers are getting paid and others are not. Instead, it's more of the rising tide floats all boats.
"No, I wouldn't say squeezed out," he said. "You've got wide receiver 2s that are still getting paid pretty good, I think above $20 million I think."
The Bears have $58.8 million available in effective cap space for 2025 under the salary cap, according to Overthecap.com. However, Moore's contract doesn't end until after that season so they would be in solid shape if they wanted to extend Allen and Moore both.
There are other problems, though. T.J. Edwards also needs a contract extension when DJ Moore does. Guard Teven Jenkins needs one before the 2025 season and if he gets it the $58 million total would be reduced.
Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon also would need contract extensions when Moore and Edwards need one.
