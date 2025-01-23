Bears head coach Ben Johnson makes decision regarding interim coach Thomas Brown, others
So far it would appear the offensive side is where the Bears coaching staff will have its biggest turnover, which is understandable considering new coach Ben Johnson's expertise.
According to a report by The Athletic's Adam Jahns interim head coach Thomas Brown, line coach Chris Morgan, receivers coach Chris Beatty and quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph will not be retained.
Defensive coordinator Eric Washington also is on the way out.
Among those not among the coaches leaving so far are tight ends coach Jim Dray, running backs coach Chad Morton or defensive position coaches.
This doesn't necessarily mean defensive coaches will be retained. They haven't hired the defensive coordinator yet and this would be more likely to happen after a coordinator is named.
They already have the expertise for the offensive side decisions from Johnson himself.
A key retention would be cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke, a well-respected veteran, and his hiring coincided with a great improvement in Bears pass defense for 2023.
Johnson did say at Wednesday's post-press conference talk with media that he could benefit from having experience on the staff.
Brown has had interviews elsewhere already, including New England.and Seattle.
