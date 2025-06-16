Matt Eberflus' response to Caleb Williams stokes flames for Week 3

Matt Eberflus has a .326 win percentage. For comparison, Marc Trestman: .406



Hes 0-18 in his career on the road on Sundays



He barely has a winning record in games they were favored (6-5)



And he’s blown leads in 5 different games where they had a 95% WP



We've all seen enough