One need the Bears could have problems addressing in next draft
The greatest Bears areas of need for the future are the areas everyone obsessed about when Ryan Poles last drafted.
Taking no edge rusher, no running back and no safety early in the 2025 draft have caused more than their share of hand-wringing and to be sure Poles could still add a player or two with $14.7 million in cap space at those spots.
However, anyone they would sign between now and the start of the regular season would most likely be one-year fixes to plug or fortify during this season. They have their starters.
The long-term help they still seek at several positions for 2026 and beyond can best be found in the draft.
It's a long time until April but the Bears personnel department would be generally pleased with an early assessment of the next class. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus applied the website's grading system to the top players and their positions and for the most part it would appear the Bears should be able to find players at those spots next year for the long haul.
There is one position they'll find little help available, however.
Running Back
They pushed everything off by not giving up the farm and trading up for Ashton Jeanty last draft. In 2026, Sikkema says there is no wealth of talent like in 2025 at this position.
"This group's metrics were generally lower than ideal so it feels like a down year for the position," Sikkema wrote.
Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, Oregon's Makhi Hughes (formerly Tulane's), Washington's Jonah Coleman and West Virginia's Jahiem White are mentioned as potential top backs based on some of PFF's favorite metrics.
It looks like a case of draft early or don't draft here. Perhaps Poles should have moved up for Jeanty after all?
Edge Rusher
With the outcome yet to be decided on Dominique Robinson and Austin Booker, there still is a need here and Sikkema's projection is a wealth of pass rushers off the edge for 2026.
Clemson's T.J. Parker, Indiana's Mikail Kamara and Auburn's Keldric Faulk are mentioned for their statistical output. Faulk is a player along the lines of the edge the Bears like for this defense as an all-around defender who stops the run and rushes the passer.
Safety
Perhaps the reason the Bears didn't get any of their top safeties from this year new contracts for 2026 wsa the strength spotted in the 2026 draft's class.
The Bears could be drafting multiple players at this position because they have no one signed and Sikkema calls this a "sneakily strong group."
Michigan's Rod Moore, Oregon's Dillon Thieneman, Duke's Terry Moore and Texas' Michael Taaffe are among those listed.
However, the prize catch would appear to be Caleb Downs of Ohio State. Sikkema says he might be the "No. 1 overall player in the class."
If that's the case the Bears would be glad to find they don't have a chance to draft him.
Tackle
If this is the final year for Braxton Jones at left tackle and neither Ozzy Trapilo nor Kiran Amegadjie do enough to make anyone think they're starting options, this is considered a position of strength. Remember, too, top guards often come out of the college tackle ranks.
Utah's Spencer Fano, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor and Miami's Francis Mauigoa are cited as players to watch but the depth at the position is the key.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI