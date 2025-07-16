More uncertainty for Colston Loveland regarding Day 1 camp plans
Another day, another alarming injury update regarding a rookie approaching his first training camp.
The Bears have history with training camp injury surprises, and it makes people uncomfortable when a first-rounder had an injury to worry about prior to his first camp.
First-round pick Colston Loveland had no work with the team on the field at OTAs and minicamp as he rehabbed from January shoulder surgery. A report from Michigan at youth football camp last week had said the standout tight end was using his left arm to throw and he had nothing much to offer on his right shoulder health beyond what the team said—which was virtually nothing about if he'll be 100% healthy at the start of training camp.
On Tuesday, Loveland did a fundraiser at Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee for Lurie Children's Hospital and Mike McGraw of the Arlington Heights Daily Herald reported a bit more on Loveland's condition.
"It feels good," Loveland said to reporters after he was catching footballs in the resort's lazy river for charity. "Best it's felt. Planning to go Week 1 of camp. That's the plan. We'll see."
Planning to go Week 1 isn't the same as being ready to practice 100% Day 1 of camp. Again here, Loveland was tossing footballs with his left hand and not is right one.
It's always possible for injured players to start camp on the physically unable to perform list but quickly get shuffled to the regular roster once they've shown they can pass their physical.
In 2023, wide receiver Chase Claypool was put on PUP just as camp was to start but then came off of it once practices began because he passed the physical after he had a soft tissue injury at OTAs.
In fact, this might be something several Bears could do this year because there were numerous players missing offseason practice with either soft tissue injuries or other injuries that weren't fully addressed during press OTA/minicamp briefings.
Players like Dayo Odeyingbo, T.J. Edwards, rookie Luther Burden III and cornerback Terell Smith were out for big chunks or all of offseason on-field work.
Their status will be watched as closely as Loveland's.
Also in this category is left tackle Braxton Jones, whose exact status for the start of camp has not been clarified yet by either the team or by him after his December ankle injury and surgery.
Loveland's comment on "planning to go Week 1 of camp," was no more clear than what was said in his interview at a Michigan youth camp last week. Like with Jones, Bears fans will need to keep waiting for a more definitive statement from the team, possibly as soon as Friday or Saturday. The rookies are scheduled to report on Saturday ahead of veterans.
One important note from Loveland was how Bears quarterbacks did get together for a throwing session in the offseason near Caleb Williams' home.
"I've been catching balls and doing things like that," Loveland aid. "The quarterbacks, they were in California doing a little throwing session. I was rehabbing, though. So I wasn't able to make it out (there).
"I've been doing everything I can. I've been here all during this offseason just trying to get right, get back on the field."
The reason for any fan angst is based largely on the Kevin White experience, and also offensive tackle Chris Williams.
White sat out all of his 2015 rookie year due to shin surgery, a condition that came up just before training camp. Williams had a history of back issues and then had to have back surgery right after he reported for camp in 2008.
Second-rounder Teven Jenkins had a somewhat similar situation to Williams as a rookie, and had to have August back surgery.
