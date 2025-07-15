What Bears have to consider while looking for possible edge rusher
The discussion on an added edge rusher for the Bears invariably revolves around an aging group of players.
It's possible they're considering the oldest one of them, 36-year-old Von Miller, but this is uncertain.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger revealed on a Denver Broncos podcast that Miller has the attention of teams and cited his former Duke teammate, Miller's agent Joby Branion.
"I thought it's a natural for Von to end up in Baltimore," Baldinger said. "When I threw that out there (to Branion) he didn't say anything. He goes, 'We've got three very interested teams.'
"I thought it's a natural for Von to end up in Baltimore," Baldinger said. "When I threw that out there (to Branion) he didn't say anything. He goes, 'We've got three very interested teams.'
"But he didn't tell me the teams. So I didn't pry. I wasn't trying to be a reporter there."
While Baldinger didn't get the names of teams pursuing the veteran edge who had six sacks for Buffalo last year, he did find out something else which might also apply to the bulk of the other names on the free agent rusher list.
"But I think Von feels like there's a pretty good chance he's going to sign at some point before training camp," Baldinger said, but added, "I mean, I don't think Von is too crazy about going to training camp. Most guys that age aren't. They know what they need to do. He looks in great shape."
The idea that 30-something edges would rather push off signing until the earlier dog days of training camp are done is nothing new to the Bears.
They saw this with Yannick Ngakoue and also had this experience with Robert Quinn in the past while Ryan Poles has been GM.
Za'Darius Smith (31), Preston Smith (32), Matthew Judon (32), Jadeveon Clowney (32) and often-injured Carl Lawson (30) are available.
Miller might be a good fit with the Bears because of his experience and the way he could help mentor young edges like Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson, Daniel Hardy and Dayo Odeyingbo, in addition to supplying rush help.
He could fit also because Poles has said he would like to look at his own younger players at some positions before deciding on adding anyone, and some camp practices with pads before signing someone would be the answer. A veteran who wants to wait to come in would be preferable. The Bears might eventually determine they need no one.
Clowney is probably the best all-around remaining rusher but with that comes greater expense. Za'Darius Smith might be in this same class.
Any HBO Hard Knocks fan will remember how Poles tried to trade for Judon last year but failed.
The cost is a big factor for the Bears because they have less cap space left ($14.7 million) per Overthecap.com than some of the other teams still in need of rush help, like the Lions ($40.1 million), Packers ($35.5 million) and even the Broncos ($15.1 million) and Ravens ($15.3 million).
One other factor the Bears need to consider before signing someone is scheme fit in terms of pass rush style.
The Bears have already brought in a bigger edge to start in Dayo Odeyingbo (282 pounds). Big and quick fit better in this scheme because of the emphasis on stopping the run or scrambler.
It's here where Baldinger says edge rushers are being more closely scrutinized by all teams.
"And so, the way that you rush right now is a lot different than rushing Payton Manning or Eli or, you know, some of these guys--Brett Favre at the end of his career," Baldinger said. "Like, you've got to almost be a cage rusher, where you've got to really concentrate on keeping those guys (QBs) in a cage. And so how you rush is a lot different and it's being trained a lot different than Von running an arm under, a ghost move or whatever, just to do anything he can to be able to get to a quarterback.
"Because if you don't have your rush lanes covered, I mean, Von can win the pass rush, Lamar's gone and he might run for 40 yards."
The Bears are facing Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Shedeur Sanders, J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and several others who can move out of the pocket to throw or run.
An edge with discipline and ability to "cage" the rush is someone they'd be more interested in adding than a guy who sells out to get around the corner in a scheme that emphasizes the importance of gap intergrity.
In that case, the Bears don't seem to fit well with the Miller agenda.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI