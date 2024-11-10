Nate Davis Ruled Out Prior to Game Due to Injury
The Bears ruled Nate Davis out of Sunday's game at Soldier Field with the New England Patriots due to a back injury.
The announcement came in advance of the inactive list release.
The former right guard starter wasn't on the injury report prior to the announcement.
Davis hasn't appeared in a game since the last game at Soldier Field. He has started two games and played in five this season.
Davis had been starter and then lost the starting job to Matt Pryor, but Pryor could be required to play tackle Sunday.
However, guard Ryan Bates has been promoted from injured reserve this week and is available to play right guard.
