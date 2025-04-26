New Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III refocuses after jolt
A day later and a tour of Halas Hall later, new Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III seemed a bit more positive about the NFL draft process.
Burden admitted while talking in a conference call to not being happy about going in Round 2, but he's refocusing quickly and was upbeat after talking to Ryan Poles, Ben Johnson and others.
"I love football," Burden said. "Football has opened so many opportunities for me. I love football to death. It’s my life."
Ryan Poles had called Burden the top player on the Bears' board at the time and they couldn't pass on him even after drafting tight end Colston Loveland 10th overall and with a crowded receiver room. Shortly thereafter, the Bears went on a wild trading spree as they dropped down the board for more picks. Burden represented a premium pick who had been rated by many as a first-rounder.
"I’m definitely excited to have this opportunity," Burden said. "It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m just ready to compete, get to work, get around the guys and just learn, be a sponge and just learn as much as possible. I feel like what I do on the field is going to take care of itself."
If he came off a bit gruff the night before, Burden said it's probably because of his situation. He said he's often been underrated. He'll just treat it the same way he has in the past and overcome.
"Just where I come from and being overlooked my whole life," he said. "I just love to prove everybody wrong who’s got something negative to say about me."
The negative things being said were more about his attitude, but there was never anything definitely put forth about it beyond rumors. He said his experience is always to take advantage of opportunity.
It's not all about receiving, he said. Ben Johnson's expressed attitude about how receivers need to play is "no block, no rock," or they better throw blocks or they're not getting passes.
"I feel like it describes me best," Burden said. "I feel like that’s fair. You want the ball. But if you don’t block for your teammate there should be a consequence.
"I love to block. They got no problem with me."
And when the rock does come his way?
"I just learned to just take every opportunity you can get," Burden said. "Try to fulfill it to the best you can.
"My mindset is that every time I get the ball I’m trying to make the play caller give me the ball some more. I’m always trying to make a play."
