New threat emerges to sudden Chicago Bears run game improvement
It's possible the Bears' budding success running the football could be in jeopardy due to injury.
Running back D'Andre Swift practiced Thursday but only on a limited basis after he had 175 yards of total offense, 108 yards rushing and a key 55-yard TD catch Monday against the Washington Commanders.
Swift has a groin injury that the Bears hadn't mentioned following the game, and there hadn't been a practice held on Tuesday or Wednesday. Earlier this season, Swift had a hip injury and was limited in practice. They could go more or the entire game to Kyle Monangai if there is a question about Swift's health, but with a limited practice on Thursday he could still practice Friday and get cleared for the game.
Although Swift was suddenly an injury concern, wide receiver DJ Moore also was back practicing on a limited basis after a groin injury that had him hospitalized after the game overnight.
In Moore's case, it was an upgrade because he had been listed as a non-participant if a practice had been held on Wednesday's projected injury report.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), kicker Cairo Santos (thigh) and linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion) were the only players missing practice.
The Bears used Jake Moody on Monday night to kick and he won the game for them with the 38-yard field goal on a wet field plus three other longer field goals. But determining if Santos is ready to return is going to depend on a medical call.
Coach Ben Johnson already said the kicking job is Santos' if he's healthy. The question is if he's healthy enough to kick.
"It’s a delicate balance," special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said.
The Bears also announced the window for linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga to return has begun and this could be important with Sewell in the concussion protocol. Ogbongbemiga had a shoulder injury in presason but the Bears have given his injury as knee related.
