Ulterior motive for Troy Aikman criticism of Caleb Williams suggested
The Caleb Williams and Troy Aikman feud festers on long after the Bears beat the Commanders 25-24 thanks, in part, to what the Fox broadcaster called "luck."
Aikman's criticism of Williams' throws and his decision making on the ABC/ESPN telecast of Monday's game had Bears fans on social media blasting him and also Williams himself joined in the dogpile.
It's possible there was more to it all than simply Aikman being careless with words or Bears fans being oversensitive. Could it be Aikman wasn't happy about something Williams had done, or didn't do?
It seems Aikman was supposed to talk with Williams as part of the broadcast's pregame routine during the week, a "production meeting."
"I didn’t get to meet with him," Williams said Wednesday at Halas Hall. "Tried to meet with him. Reached out and tried to meet and that didn’t happen. Moved on from it, went and played the game and came out 3-2."
Williams maintained he had a good excuse.
"I was here late and timing didn’t meet up, lifting or whatever the case may have been," Williams said. "I tried to call him after the day that day that I was supposed to meet with him, and it didn’t get through."
During Monday's game, Aikman criticized Williams for not putting the ball in the right place for Olamide Zaccheaus to catch and run on one play. On a complete drop in the open field by Zaccheaus, there was criticism of Williams' ball placement again although the receiver was so wide open and had only a linebacker on him at the time on what could have gone for 40 yards or more.
Then there was the D'Andre Switch 55-yard TD catch-and-run when Williams admitted he fouled up the play call but it worked out.
"Just, um, luck on Chicago’s part," Aikman said.
Aikman also said of Jaquan Brisker's interception of Jayden Daniels, "It wasn’t really wasn’t so much intended to be a pick, but it turned into that just based on how it was defended.”
Coach Ben Johnson pooh-poohed the whole thing afterward with some lighthearted criticism and comments and then on Tuesday Williams took to social media mocking Aikman.
On Wednesday, Williams explained himself.
"It’s fun, fun trolls," he said. "I was messing around. Yeah, D’Andre made a great play and obviously he had some stuff to say about us or me and, I mean, we came out victorious in the end. Made a little fun moment of it. That was about it."
It seemed like more.
"I could care less," Williams said. "That’s kinda how, I think I’ve said multiple times over my time being here ... life isn’t fair. People are going to say what they have to say. We win, we lose, people have stuff to say. It was lucky, it was not lucky. People have stuff to say. Have a bad game, have a good game, people have stuff to say. It doesn’t matter.
"We’re only worried about what’s going on here within this building and with these guys. That’s all I can say about that."
In past years Bears coaches have used such things as motivation. It doesn't appear Johnson is above that.
"When you’re in a competitive situation like coach is or myself or other teammates, when people have stuff to say about you, whether it’s that week or a whole year or whatever the case may be, I think you do use it as a little bit of fuel, as a little bit of motivation," Williams said. "I think that’s always a part of it as a competitor.
"That goes along. But you don’t put too much into it to where it affects you negatively."
In this case, it could be the last anyone hears about the feud for a while because the Bears are not on another Monday Night Football game unless they made the playoffs and drew that crew assignment.
In the meantime, the league and the networks should simply cut out the practice of these pregame meetings with players or coaches. It's unncessary. The information they could get is on the internet. Just reading it would suffice. People don't do enough reading these days, but they sure like to mouth off a lot.
