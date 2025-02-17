2025 could be final year of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards as Chicago Bears linebacker duo
Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards have given the Chicago Bears a ferocious linebacker duo since Ryan Poles signed both as free agents in 2023.
2025 could be the last year they both roam the middle of the field in Chicago.
Edwards is entering the last year of his contract, giving the Bears good value on just a $7 million salary cap hit for above-average linebacker play.
He could be in line for a contract extension if new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes him as a long-term piece for his defense, or it could be a convenient opportunity to replace Edwards with no hard feelings.
The trickier situation is that of Edmunds, who suddenly finds himself with plenty to prove this season.
His four-year, $72 million contract runs through the end of the 2026 season, but it still makes him the third-highest paid linebacker in the NFL right now.
He hasn't been a complete bust for the Bears, but he's not playing like the third-best player at his position.
If Edmunds has another season where his level of play doesn't rise to the level of his contract, Poles could decide he isn't worth the investment and make him a salary cap casualty next offseason, regardless of what he decides for Edwards.
If the Bears cut Edmunds after this season, the team would save $15 million in salary cap space, which they could use to pay his potential replacement.
Looming over both veteran linebackers is the change in defensive coordinator. Edmunds and Edwards were the prized free agent signings for Matt Eberflus' defense.
Allen could have different preferences for what he wants from his linebackers, and he's only locked in to one more season with them in Chicago.
If Edmunds puts together a great season, he could justify sticking around for the remainder of his big contract. Edwards could ball out too, to try and keep the linebacker duo together longer.
But the combination of a new defensive scheme and their respective contract statuses makes it more likely that at least one of the Bears current starting linebackers plays elsewhere after 2025.
