Bears on SI 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago builds around Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams
With the 2024 NFL season almost over now that Super Bowl 59 weekend is here, it's time to run our first Bears on SI Staff Mock Draft.
In this Mock Draft 1.0, our awesome group of writers takes a swing at who the Chicago Bears will select in the first round at No. 10 overall. There's a pretty clear theme among the group, sans one faux GM, who decides to focus on the defense.
We'll have more expansive, multi-round 2025 NFL mock drafts as the calendar unfolds, so stay tuned.
Now, for the picks:
Bryan Perez: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
The only question regarding Will Campbell and his potential fit with the Bears is whether he'll slide far enough in the first round for Ryan Poles to have a chance at drafting him. If Campell is on the board at No. 10 overall, he's a Bear. Put it in ink.
Campbell isn't a generational prospect. He isn't even Joe Alt from a year ago. But what he does offer a team like the Bears is positional versatility. He'll likely slide inside to guard in the pros, and there's even a chance he'll land at center. Better yet, he has the chops to play left tackle, too.
For a team like the Chicago Bears that needs up to four new starters on the offensive line, Campbell would give them an incredible plug-and-play starter wherever they need him.
Gene Chamberlin: Will Campbell, T, LSU
In what doesn't look like a really strong year on the offensive line, the Bears will be fortunate to get Campbell at No. 10.
The lack of top offensive linemen could cause someone to reach earlier than the Bears take Campbell. The 6-foot-6, 323-pounder, has a tackle frame but would be a guard with the Bears until at least 2026 and might even stay there if Kiran Amegadjie makes strides this season at tackle.
Campbell doesn't have the longest reach, but his footwork wows scouts. If Campbell is gone, expect them to move back.
Lorin Cox: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
Shemar Stewart can be Chicago's Cam Jordan for Dennis Allen. You don't find many 6-foot-6, 290 pound linemen who can move like Stewart, and he's just scratching the surface of his potential.
Don't let his low sack numbers fool you, he is disruptive as a pass rusher and stout in the running game.
He's going to rise up draft boards this spring.
Alan Goldsher: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Last season in Detroit, Johnson made magic with the backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs/David Montgomery—it could be argued they were the Lions’ offensive tentpole—and the current Bears backfield of D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson ain’t Sonic and Knuckles. Not even close.
If you have a chance to pair a potentially generational running back with a potentially generational quarterback, you take it, then figure out your trenches on either day two of the draft and/or in free agency.
If Poles wants to add an offensive weapon to the Bears' arsenal, Ashton Jeanty is just about the scariest one in the 2025 draft class.
Pete Martuneac: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Bears have been making smart moves lately, so let’s assume that trend continues with a major investment in upgrading the offensive line through free agency.
That would allow them to draft the best player available, regardless of position. At 10th overall, that could be Ashton Jeanty, a powerful runner with elite contact balance and exceptional shiftiness, having forced an incredible 163 missed tackles in 2024.
Jeanty could be for Ben Johnson in Chicago what Jahmyr Gibbs was in Detroit.
