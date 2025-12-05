NFL legend explains why the Bears will be an easy out in the playoffs

The Chicago Bears made believers out of doubters following their triumphant Week 13 win over the defending champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. Beating that team on the road and dominating them so thoroughly at their own game convinced many NFL fans and analysts that the 2025 Bears are not the same ol' Bears.

But not everyone feels comfortable picking the Bears, who have rocketed to the top of the NFC as the No. 1 seed, to make a deep postseason run. Count NFL legend, future Hall of Famer, and Super Bowl LVI champion Aaron Donald as one of them. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year started a new podcast with Matt Ryan in September, and on Thursday, the Bears became a topic of discussion.

One of Donald's co-hosts, Atlanta sportscaster Zach Klein, asked him if he thought anyone in the NFL was scared of the Bears now that they're 9-3. Donald replied, "They earned [the No. 1 NFC seed], but I ain't gonna lie, if I was playing I wouldn't mind playing the [blank] -ing Bears in a playoff game."

Chicago Bears #1 seed in NFC!?!?



Bears' youth will come back to bite them, according to Donald

This will surely rile up a Bears fanbase that is still riding high a week after the team's epic win over the Eagles, but Donald went on to explain his reasoning. Honestly, he's not wrong. Donald insisted that his previous comment was "no diss, no shade" to the Bears, but he points out that these Bears haven't come anywhere close to a playoff game in five years, and those January games can't be won without experience playing them.

"They got some young players, they never played on that stage yet," Donald explains. "It's different, playoff ball. It's a different atmosphere."

Donald is 100% correct. The intensity of playoff games is a significant step up from the regular season, and young teams without any postseason experience can easily crumble under the pressure, especially if matched up against a team that has been there before.

2025 is already a success for the Bears, whether they win a playoff game or not

Obviously, it will come as a big disappointment to Bears fans should they qualify for the playoffs but lose in the Wild Card. No one likes to lose, even as big underdogs. But postseason success was never the measuring stick for the 2025 Bears. In many ways, they can already hang their hat on this season as a successful one and proof of concept of GM Ryan Poles' vision.

Many analysts had a nine-win season and playing meaningful football in December as the best-case scenario for the Bears this year. Check. These analysts also said that as long as Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams showed the ability to work together and grow together, 2025 would be a success for the Bears. Check and check.

No matter what happens when the playoffs arrive, Bears fans can enter the offseason with heads held high. This version of the Bears is different, and their future is bright. If they defy the odds, prove Aaron Donald wrong, and actually go on a run, that's just the cherry on top.

