2025 NFL Draft: Dark horse prospects for each of the Chicago Bears' first 4 picks
As expected, the Chicago Bears were aggressive in free agency, and GM Ryan Poles deserves a lot of credit. Already, the Bears are expected to drastically increase their win total in 2025. But Poles' job is not done yet. With the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, he has one more chance to add significant talent to his roster.
While many draft analysts expect the Bears to continue investing heavily in the trenches in the draft, Poles has given himself early-round flexibility. He may still focus on the offensive and defensive lines, but Bears fans need to be ready for some unexpected names called when the Bears are on the clock.
Here is one dark horse candidate for each of the Bears' first four selections.
1.10 Tetairoa McMillan - Receiver, Arizona
Could the Bears really draft a wide receiver with a top ten selection in back-to-back drafts? It's possible, if the board falls a certain way, and Poles is forced to simply select the best player available. McMillan would give the Bears one of the best receiving trios in the league, and the big-bodied receiver would get to learn from DJ Moore without the pressure of being the WR1 or WR2.
2.39 (via CAR) Xavier Watts - Safety, Notre Dame
With Kevin Byard turning 32 years old and Jaquan Brisker compiling a worrisome injury history, the Bears would be wise to invest in a young safety who can contribute immediately. Watts would be that guy. His tackling needs work, but he has an incredible knack for taking the ball away, racking up thirteen interceptions over the last two seasons.
2.41 Trey Amos - Cornerback, Mississippi
Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is entering his third season, and he still needs to prove that he can hang as a CB2 opposite of All-Pro corner Jaylon Johnson. In case he can't, Poles might want to consider Amos in Round 2. He has ideal size for an NFL corner and has one of the highest floors for his position group in this draft class.
3.72 Demetrius Knight Jr. - Linebacker, South Carolina
Another Bear who is not quite living up to expectations is linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. While not as bad as some of the haters make him out to be, he hasn't been the game-changer on defense that Chicago needs. If Poles wants insurance at this position, he could get a pro-ready linebacker in Knight in the third round.
Knight is an older prospect, but he has good size (six-foot-two and 235 pounds) and fundamentals. He has a high floor in the NFL, but not much room to improve above that.
