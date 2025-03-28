ESPN projects significant improvement for Chicago Bears in 2025 win total
It's one thing for Chicago Bears fans to be optimistic about the team's chances to make a playoff run in 2025, it's another for ESPN to predict a big step forward for Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams and the team's win total in the upcoming season.
The Bears' 2024 season was a massive disappointment, resulting in just five wins and a rebooted coaching staff. But general manager Ryan Poles has righted the ship with several clutch offseason moves that have strengthened the offensive line and overall outlook for this team.
As a result, ESPN is -- sort of -- back on the Chicago Bears bandwagon.
In their latest projection of every team's win total in 2025, ESPN has the Bears right in the middle of the league at 8.5 wins. Their odds of winning the Super Bowl are 35-1.
ESPN projected the Bears would win 8.5 games last year, too. We know how that went. But the fact that they have Chicago increasing their success rate by nearly four games suggests there's real confidence in Johnson's ability to help Williams make a massive leap in Year 2.
It's worth noting that the Minnesota Vikings, one year after winning 14 games, are also projected to win 8.5 games. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are one game better with a 9.5-win projection.
The Detroit Lions remain the obvious class of the NFC North at 10.5 projected wins, which is the second-highest in the NFC behind the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cleveland Browns have ESPN's lowest projected win total at just 4.5.
There are plenty of reasons to feel good about the Chicago Bears in 2025
It feels like an annual tradition that I go on my rant listing all the reasons why this year will be different for the Chicago Bears. Hope is a powerful drug, and when it comes to the Bears, there's no doubt I need an intervention.
But this year is different. It's the first time I can remember, both covering this team professionally and cheering as a fan, that the Chicago Bears have a head coach-quarterback combination with Super Bowl pedigree. Ben Johnson was a generational head coaching candidate; Caleb Williams was considered a generational quarterback prospect. Put the two together, and it's fair to assume the Bears could have franchise-altering results.
However, there was a lot of work required to build up the roster around Williams, and GM Ryan Poles is doing a great job so far this offseason. Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson are massive upgrades over Teven Jenkins and Matt Pryor. Drew Dalman is a massive upgrade over almost every center who's started for this team since Olin Kreutz.
Translation? The Bears' interior offensive line will actually give Williams a chance to show off that generational skill set.
As a result, the Bears will win more games than they did last year. ESPN has that win total increasing by potentially four games. It's a fair starting point, but the ceiling for Chicago's 2025 season is even higher.
My projection for the 2025 season will wait until we welcome the this year's newest Bears after the NFL Draft. That's when the power of hope will really be flowing.
Until then, at least ESPN is feeling some of the positive vibes, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —