2025 NFL Draft: How TE Colston Loveland impacts the Chicago Bears depth chart
The Chicago Bears shocked their fanbase in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft when they selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. Despite weeks of rumors about trading up for a pass rusher or running back, GM Ryan Poles stuck with his original pick and drafted a dynamic pass-catching tight end.
How does the addition of Loveland impact Chicago's depth chart for the 2025 season?
Let's take a look.
The Chicago Bears are about to run a lot of 12-personnel
Twelve personnel is when an offense lines up with two tight ends on the field. It's a versatile scheme as it provides bigger, stronger players to block on running plays, but it can also catch defenses off guard if those tight ends are capable playmakers in the passing game. With Loveland in place, the Bears have the talent to utilize 12 personnel and take advantage of the mismatches it will create.
Durham Smythe is now the TE3
Earlier in the offseason, the Bears signed veteran tight end Durham Smythe, who has experience working with head coach Ben Johnson. He seemed like a reasonable TE2 to play behind Kmet, but the addition of Loveland relegates him to the TE3 role.
Competition in the wide receiver room may get intense
Yes, Loveland's addition to the Bears may even impact a different position group: wide receivers. Kmet is a legitimate TE1. Loveland may also be a TE1. Johnson will want to maximize the potential of both, which means they'll both be on the field often. And I don't think they reunited Smythe and Johnson just to cut Smythe a few months later.
Potentially, this means that the Bears may carry one less receiver on the 53-man roster. Typically, they roll with six receivers, but don't be surprised to see only five retained after the preseason.