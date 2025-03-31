2025 NFL Draft: Tracking the Chicago Bears' top 30 visits scheduled so far
With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in the books and most college pro days wrapping up, the all-important top 30 visits will be front and center as the Chicago Bears approach the runway to the NFL Draft.
While reports on who will visit Halas Hall can vary, the general consensus is that the Bears are scheduled to meet with the following players (so far):
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Andrew Mukuba, SAF, Texas
Three of the names on this list are potential first-round candidates for Chicago: Will Campbell, Ashton Jeanty, and Tyler Warren. There's a universe in which all three could be on the board when GM Ryan Poles is picking, making visits like the annual top 30 trip a potential tie-breaker.
A name to circle is Josh Conerly Jr., who's beginning to gain some momentum in his journey to be a first-round pick. One of the few true left tackles in the first-round conversation, Conerly could slide to the top of the second round, where, depending on what Chicago does in the first round, he'd be a no-brainer as the final piece to Ryan Poles' offensive line rebuild.
Isaiah Bond, a big-play wideout with speed for days, ranks as a top-75 prospect who will likely get pushed into the second round because of his field-flipping ability. The Bears currently hold the 39th, 41st, and 72nd overall picks, making Bond a potential candidate to add juice to Ben Johnson's offense.
This list will grow over the next few weeks and before the first round kicks off, and we'll have all the updates here on Bears on SI.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, with Round 1 scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST on April 24. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, April 25, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. The 2025 NFL Draft concludes at 12 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 26, with Rounds 4-7
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —