2025 NFL Draft: Veterans the Chicago Bears could consider trading for on draft day
No time of the year is more exciting for the NFL as a whole than when the draft rolls around. It's when just about any fanbase can talk themselves into believing their team is a player or two away from contending for a Super Bowl, and it's easy to root for the rookies to hit their ceilings.
However, in reality, most draft selections never work out in the NFL. Unless a player like Mason Graham or Abdul Carter falls into their lap, teams that are looking for Day 1 impact players, such as the Chicago Bears, may be better served by trading away some of those draft picks for proven veterans.
Here are four draft day trades for veteran players that the Bears should consider.
1. Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
Injuries and suspensions cost Williams most of his first two seasons in the NFL, but in his third year, he proved to be an explosive weapon. In Ben Johnson's offense, he put up 1,001 yards on just 58 catches and scored seven touchdowns. Clearly, Johnson knows how to maximize his value, so why not target him?
This trade might be costly as it would be intra-division, but Williams could be the final piece of the passing game puzzle for Ben Johnson in Chicago and would give Caleb Williams everything he needs to have a career year.
2. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars
If Boise State phenom Ashton Jeanty gets drafted before the Bears are on the clock, they could always pivot to trading for a high-upside veteran running back instead. Etienne had his worst season in 2024, but he was hampered by injuries and was stuck on one of the very few offenses that were worse than Chicago's.
With the O-line upgrades GM Ryan Poles has made this year, Etienne could very likely get back to the level of production he saw as a rookie, when he averaged over five yards per carry and racked up 1,441 scrimmage yards. And despite being a former first-round pick, he could likely be acquired for much less draft capital in a trade.
3. Michael Mayer, TE, Raiders
The Bears have frequently been linked to the top tight ends in the 2025 NFL draft class, but why spend a valuable first-round pick on one when you could potentially get a guy like Mayer for much less? Mayer has been criminally underutilized in Las Vegas, more often used as an extra offensive tackle instead of a part of the passing game.
With stud tight end Brock Bowers already a Raider, it shouldn't be too costly to acquire Mayer in a deal, and he could finally give Chicago that complement to Cole Kmet that they've been looking for since 2021.
4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
The highest drafted tight end in the 21st century, Pitts has not lived up to expectations in Atlanta. It's been downhill for him since his dazzling rookie season, but it's not entirely his fault. Atlanta has seemed utterly unwilling to work him into their offense consistently, despite his obvious talent.
He will likely never live up to the expectations that come with being selected fourth overall in the 2021 NFL draft, but he could certainly be an above-average tight end for Chicago and would work well alongside Kmet.
