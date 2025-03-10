Instant analysis of the Chicago Bears signing center Drew Dalman in NFL free agency
A porous offensive line will no longer be one of the defining characteristics of the Chicago Bears. Just one week after swinging trades for guard Jonah Jackson and four-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, GM Ryan Poles has now reached an agreement with center Drew Dalman, per NFL insider Ian Rappaport.
Dalman will be getting $42 million on a 3-year deal, with $28 million guaranteed.
The interior of the offensive line has now been completely turned over with these moves, and the upgrade at all three positions is mammoth. Teven Jenkins was good, but Thuney is elite. Coleman Shelton at center was fine, but Dalman is better. And Jonah Jackson was a key part of Detroit's dominant O-line during Ben Johnson's first two years calling the plays there. He'll likely slot in at right guard, which was arguably the weakest spot of Chicago's offensive line over the last two years.
They still have to prove it on the field, but this is a huge win for the Bears as it stands right now and an especially big win for quarterback Caleb Williams. Over the last couple of years, Bears fans had to talk themselves into believing that their free-agent acquisitions on the O-line would be more than the sum of their parts and that minimal investments would reap maximum rewards.
This offseason is different. You don't have to convince anyone that Thuney will be a rock on the O-line and a leader in the locker room. You don't have to sell anyone on the reliability of Dalman and Jackson. The offseason has only just begun, but the Chicago Bears have already aced it. Take a bow, Ryan Poles.
