3 burning questions the Chicago Bears must answer in the 2025 NFL offseason
The Chicago Bears have been here before. It's the all-too-familiar honeymoon period of an exciting offseason. This year, it's because of new head coach Ben Johnson. Last year, it was because of the arrival of quarterback Caleb Williams. But, at some point, the organization must turn a honeymoon into a long-term relationship with success.
For this version of the Bears to enjoy that 'happily ever after,' general manager Ryan Poles and the powers inside Halas Hall must make sure the 2025 NFL offseason is the most successful they've had since Poles became the GM in 2022.
In order to accomplish that goal, the team must find answers to the following three burning questions.
1. Will the Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams marriage work?
In his rookie season, Caleb Williams demonstrated promise, completing 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, earning a passer rating of 87.8 over 17 games. With the hiring of head coach Ben Johnson, known for his innovative, quarterback-centric offensive schemes, the Bears aim to build upon Williams' foundational year.
The key question is whether Williams can make the sophomore leap under Johnson's guidance, translating his potential into consistent on-field success. And to get there, he'll have to prove he has the offseason work ethic required of the NFL's best quarterbacks.
Johnson will demand a lot from Williams. The 2025 offseason will go a long way in establishing whether Williams can live up to Johnson's standards and if he's ready to be one of the NFL's elites.
2. How will Ryan Poles rebuild the offensive line?
Protecting Williams is paramount, and that starts with fortifying the offensive line. General Manager Ryan Poles faces critical decisions, such as pursuing top-tier free agents like guard Trey Smith or investing high draft picks in players like Will Campbell (LSU).
Or, both.
Balancing veteran free-agent additions with blue-chip 2025 draft prospects will be essential to creating a cohesive unit that keeps Williams upright and productive for years to come. And it starts this offseason.
3. Can the Chicago Bears build a championship-caliber defense?
While the offensive line will be the Bears' offseason focus, the defense cannot be overlooked.
The Bears must address the pass rush in order to take full advantage of their talented young secondary. Will they find a true difference-maker at edge rusher to complement Montez Sweat?
Poles will have opportunities to make a power move along the edge. Super Bowl edge rusher Josh Sweat would be fun, and the 2025 NFL Draft has no shortage of pass rushers and interior defensive linemen who'd look great in a Bears uniform.
Your move, Ryan Poles
The Bears displayed nothing but confidence in general manager Ryan Poles this offseason, and with the fifth-most salary cap space in the NFL and four picks in the top 72 of the 2025 NFL Draft, he must prove that the confidence was warranted.
