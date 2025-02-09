Chicago Bears' chances of landing Micah Parsons in a blockbuster trade just skyrocketed
Players like Dallas Cowboys superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons don't come around often. And if you're a team that's lucky enough to draft a guy like him, you never trade them.
But never say never, right?
The Chicago Bears' need at pass rusher and the Cowboys' contract impasse with Parsons has connected the two as a potential blockbuster offseason trade, but those projections seemed like nothing more than offseason roster fodder. But a new report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is about to flip that narrative upside down.
According to Rapoport, the Cowboys have had internal discussions about whether to pay Micah Parsons a market-setting contract or trade him for a massive haul.
"While there have been no trade talks, sources say there have at least been some internal discussions about whether to pay Parsons or trade him for a king's ransom," Rapoport wrote. "If the Cowboys are willing to listen, they may get it. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told NFL.com in December that the team will study the wisdom of having so much money invested in so few players, but added: "I can't imagine there's a scenario where he's not wearing a star on his helmet." Parsons is due about $24 million on the fifth-year option year on his rookie contract in 2025."
Bears must be willing to pay whatever it takes in a Micah Parsons trade
I get it, the Chicago Bears aren't a 'Micah Parsons' away from a trip to Super Sunday, but let's be real: Ryan Poles could use every one of his next however many first-round picks and odds are he won't land a player as impactful as Parsons.
Parsons has no fewer than 12 sacks in any of his four seasons in the NFL, with last year's 12 sacks being a remarkable total, considering he only played 13 games.
He joined the Cowboys as a first-round pick (No. 12 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft and instantly became one of the league's most-feared pass rushers. He set a Cowboys rookie sack record with 13 and was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Parsons' star hasn't slowed since.
Meanwhile, the Bears were led by Montez Sweat with just 5.5 sacks in 2024. The defense needs another pass rusher, and if a stud like Parsons, who's just now entering his prime, is realistically available? Poles should be more than willing to part ways with multiple first-round picks and a whole lot of money to get a deal done.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —
More Chicago Bears News:
- Insider predicts Chicago Bears will prioritize major offensive line upgrades in free agency, NFL draft