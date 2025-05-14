4 Chicago Bears who could be All-Pros in 2025—and 4 who definitely won’t

PFF's 2025 Off-Season Grade article dropped and The Chicago Bears are the ONLY team that scored a perfect grade (A+). They called out the additions of



-Ben Johnson, Dennis Allen

-Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson

-Colston Loveland, Ozzy Trapilo



Ryan Poles cooked 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LitV7FXwJ9