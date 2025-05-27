4 takeaways from debut episode of Chicago Bears' 1920 Football Drive series
Every year, the Chicago Bears run a limited series on YouTube called "1920 Football Drive," giving fans the chance to peek behind the curtain on certain offseason activities. For this year's first episode, the Bears take fans back to the 2025 NFL draft.
Here are four takeaways for Bears fans from this exclusive, behind-the-scenes look.
1. Colston Loveland was no panic pick
As the first nine picks of the 2025 NFL draft unfolded and the players that had been sent to the Bears in various mock drafts were off the board, it looked like Chicago was in a 'nightmare scenario'. But the mood in the draft room tells a completely different story as everyone celebrated the addition of tight end Colston Loveland. GM Ryan Poles even called the pick a 'slam dunk.'
We may never know who was atop Poles' big board on draft night, but it seems clear that Loveland was up there and that he was not a panic pick or viewed as a consolation prize by anyone in the organization.
2. Poles wanted an extra selection in the draft's 'sweet spot'
While some fans and analysts were surprised by Chicago's decision to trade down from their slot at 41st overall on Day 2, it looked as if the Bears had their trade with the Buffalo Bills ready to go for a while. After recounting their selections on Day 2, Poles admitted that getting a third second-round pick in their deal with Buffalo was critical, as it gave them more picks in what he called 'the sweet spot' of the draft.
3. Expect to see Ruben Hyppolite II on the final roster
The selection of linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II in the fourth round when most draft analysts didn't even have a draftable grade on him has been viewed as bizarre at best, and malpractice at worst, but Poles, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, and the rest of the staff clearly disagree. It remains unclear what their plan for Hyppolite is, but the one word repeated over and over was 'speed.'
By drafting Hyppolite early on Day 3 and raving about him ever since, it would be foolish for Bears fans to assume he's a practice squad candidate. Barring a disastrous training camp, I'd say to pencil his name in on the final 53-man roster.
4. Tyrique Stevenson is in trouble
While it's highly unlikely that cornerback Tyrique Stevenson will lose his job to a rookie in training camp, his long-term future with the team is in doubt. An up-and-down 2024 damaged his reputation as a dependable CB2 opposite of Jaylon Johnson, and now the Bears have an exciting rookie in Zah Frazier.
Frazier landed on Chicago's radar early in the fall, and they see him as a high-ceiling developmental player. He has all the tools and traits to be a top-flight cornerback in the NFL. It's just up to him to take the next step in his development.