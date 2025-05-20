4 takeaways from Joe Thuney contract extension with the Chicago Bears
A contract extension long in the works has finally been announced. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Tuesday morning that Joe Thuney and the Chicago Bears had reached an agreement on a two-year deal.
Getting this contract extension done is massive for the Bears, and especially for quarterback Caleb Williams. Thuney was entering the final year of his contract, and some had speculated whether he would be a one-year rental for Chicago.
Any such concerns have now been officially put to bed.
Here are four takeaways from this extension for Bears fans.
1. GM Ryan Poles is serious about fixing the offensive line
For the first three years of his time as Chicago's general manager, the most consistent (and justified) criticism of Ryan Poles was how few resources he allocated to the O-line, a team-building strategy that stood in stark contrast to successful rivals like the Detroit Lions. The Bears featured one of the cheapest offensive lines in the NFL, and the results matched the cost.
Now, however, Poles appears to have learned his lesson. He swung two trades for offensive linemen this offseason and has now committed serious money to two starters: Drew Dalman and Joe Thuney. According to Rapoport, the extension is for $17.5 million per year with $33.5 million guaranteed.
2. Williams will get Hall of Fame protection for three more years
If the Bears are going to be a serious football team, they're going to need Caleb Williams to deliver on his generational billing, but he can't do that without adequate pass protection. Thuney helps solve that problem and now he'll be here through the entirety of Williams' rookie contract.
Despite turning 33 this year, Thuney is still playing at an elite level, and there's no reason to believe that won't continue for at least the next few years.
3. Thuney believes in what the Bears are building
Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion. He's protected two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. If any guard in the NFL knows what a well-run team with a bright future looks like, it's Thuney.
He had no say in the trade that landed him in Chicago and could have forced his way out after one year if he so chose. Instead, he's committed himself to Chicago for potentially the final years of his career. That is a huge endorsement of this team, the culture, the coaches, and the players. The future looks bright indeed.
4. The Bears are gearing up to win now
After all the moves and contracts handed out this offseason, it's clear that the Bears' front office and coaches also believe that they're ready to win right now. No one is predicting a Super Bowl shuffle remix just yet, but the organization is taking itself seriously.
It all has to be proven on the field, but this new-look Bears team looks ready to make a deep playoff run.