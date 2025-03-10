Grading the Chicago Bears' signing of center Drew Dalman in 2025 free agency
The Chicago Bears' offensive line overhaul continued on the first day of 2025 NFL free agency with the signing of former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract with $28 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Dalman had been connected to the Bears as a likely free-agent target throughout the build-up to 2025 free agency, and he became their likely top choice after GM Ryan Poles traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.
The Bears' struggles at center in recent seasons made Dalman a must-sign target. He brings a high-level blend of football IQ and athleticism to Chicago's offensive line, and at 26 years old, should be a cornerstone piece to the starting five for years to come.
Dalman ended the 2024 season as Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest-graded center (78.8) and the analytics giant's 26th-best free agent of 2025.
Dalman, who entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft, was named the Falcons' starting center during his second season in the league. He
missed eight games with an ankle injury in 2024 but has otherwise been a reliably available player. He's started 40 of his career 57 games in Atlanta.
Drew Dalman always made sense for the Chicago Bears in 2025 free agency
The Chicago Bears have had a carousel of starting centers in recent years. Coleman Shelton manned the position in 2024, one year after Lucas Patrick was supposed to be the answer. Patrick replaced Sam Mustipher, who was the replacement for Cody Whitehair in 2021. In fact, Whitehair was the last center the Bears could feel relatively comfortable with; he started at the pivot from 2016 to 2020.
With Dalman now in place, the Bears won't have to worry about center for a long time.
Drew Dalman joins a suddenly impressive Chicago Bears offensive line that features Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright at tackle and Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson at guard. The Bears could still add a blue-chip offensive lineman with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in what would cap off a remarkable rebuild around Caleb Williams.
The Drew Dalman signing is an easy one to grade. He was the best free agent available at a position that the Bears needed to upgrade as much as any on the roster.
The Chicago Bears and Ryan Poles get a straight 'A' for bringing Dalman to town.
