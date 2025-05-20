Chicago Bears agree to contract extension with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney
The Chicago Bears and All-Pro guard Joe Thuney have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension, which was considered a top priority for GM Ryan Poles and the team as the offseason marched on.
The Bears acquired Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs in March in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick in what was the biggest offseason move by Chicago in its effort to rebuild an offensive line that surrendered a league-worst 68 sacks in 2024.
Thuney joins guard Jonah Jackson, center Drew Dalman, and rookie second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo as reinforcements in front of quaterback Caleb Williams.
"As I said the other day, it's a priority," Poles said earlier this month about a new deal for Thuney. "I have a great relationship with Joe, as well as Mike McCartney, his agent. We'll have conversations and see what makes sense for both sides. I love Joe; I love what he brings. I know he's excited to be here, so we'll see if we can work something out in the near future."
It didn't take long, after all.
Thuney, 32, will likely play the remainder of his career as a Chicago Bear and will give coach Ben Johnson peace of mind knowing he doesn't have to worry about left guard for a while.