49ers at Bears: Where to Watch and Bet
Where to watch the Bears and 49ers game, listen to the broadcast and key betting information.
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
Kickoff: Sunday, noon, Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
Streaming: fubo TV
Latest Betting Line: 49ers by 7 (Over/under 40 1/2). Money Line, Bears, $100 wins $240. 49ers, $300 wins $100. Latest info at SI.com sports book
Prop Bets
- Eli Mitchell rushing over/under 61 1/2 yards
- David Montgomery rushing over/under 54 1/2 yards
- Justin Fields passing yards over/under 196 1/2
- Trey Lance passing yards over/under 207 1/2
- Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 56 1/2
- Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards over/under 49 1/2
- Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under 34 1/2
- Robbie Gould kicking points over/under 7 1/2
- Cairo Santos kicking points over/under 5 1/2
The Trend is Your Friend
- Since 2000 underdogs are 175-155-14 (53%) against the spread in Week 1 and 117-225 straight up.
- The under has hit 181 of 344 times in Week 1 (52.6%) over the last 36 seasons.
- The 49ers were 8-4 straight up and 9-3 against the spread last year on the road
- The Bears were 2-6 last year staright up at home
- The 49ers have covered their last five games
- The Bears are 1-5 against the spread in their last six as underdogs and 0-6 in last six as home underdogs.
- The under has been the play in seven of the last eight 49ers games.
- The under has been the play for Bears games at Soldier Field 20 of the last 27 times. One time it wasn't was last year's 33-22 loss to the 49ers.
- The under was the play in the last four games when the 49ers were favorites.
