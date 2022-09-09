Skip to main content

49ers at Bears: Where to Watch and Bet

Where to watch the Bears and 49ers game, listen to the broadcast and key betting information.

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

Kickoff: Sunday, noon, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Streaming: fubo TV  

Latest Betting Line: 49ers by 7 (Over/under 40 1/2). Money Line, Bears, $100 wins $240. 49ers, $300 wins $100. Latest info at SI.com sports book

Prop Bets

  • Eli Mitchell rushing over/under 61 1/2 yards
  • David Montgomery rushing over/under 54 1/2 yards
  • Justin Fields passing yards over/under 196 1/2
  • Trey Lance passing yards over/under 207 1/2
  • Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 56 1/2
  • Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards over/under 49 1/2
  • Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under 34 1/2
  • Robbie Gould kicking points over/under 7 1/2
  • Cairo Santos kicking points over/under 5 1/2

The Trend is Your Friend

  • Since 2000 underdogs are 175-155-14 (53%) against the spread in Week 1 and 117-225 straight up.
  • The under has hit 181 of 344 times in Week 1 (52.6%) over the last 36 seasons.
  • The 49ers were 8-4 straight up and 9-3 against the spread last year on the road
  • The Bears were 2-6 last year staright up at home
  • The 49ers have covered their last five games
  • The Bears are 1-5 against the spread in their last six as underdogs and 0-6 in last six as home underdogs.
  • The under has been the play in seven of the last eight 49ers games.
  • The under has been the play for Bears games at Soldier Field 20 of the last 27 times. One time it wasn't was last year's 33-22 loss to the 49ers.
  • The under was the play in the last four games when the 49ers were favorites.

