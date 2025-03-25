5 things the Chicago Bears should absolutely, positively, 100% not do this off-season, revisited
Do the Chicago Bears want advice from a semi-knowledgeable pundit such as myself?
Nah. And I can’t blame them. Because, semi-knowledgeable.
Nevertheless, that won’t stop me from offering my two or three cents, something I previously did on Valentine’s Day, when I dropped an article listing a quintet moves the Chicago Bears and their GM Ryan Poles should avoid making.
A month later, my semi-knowledgeable suggestions need to be tweaked, as everything at Halas Hall was wildly impacted by the moves Poles has made since.
So let’s revisit the original list, because someday, one of these Chicago front office dudes is going to need my advice. Right? Right? Right? Of course.
Don’t Draft an EDGE In Round One (Unless It’s Abdul Carter)
Original Take
- “EDGE is, by far, the deepest position in the draft—and chances are that [a good one] will slip to day two, at which point Poles can snatch up his fave with one of his two second round picks.”
New Take
After inking EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo, this one is set in stone. If Poles does indeed address the position on draft weekend, it’ll be late on day two or early on day three—as well it should be.
Don’t Overpay For an Offensive Lineman Not Named Trey Smith
Original Take
- “It doesn’t behoove Chicago to spend big on the position group, as there are just a small handful of free agent options who are under 30, none of whom are needle-movers. Count former Bear James Daniel in that group, along with Mekhi Beckton, Patrick Mekari, Alaric Jackson, Ben Bredeson, and Dan Moore Jr.”
New Take
It’s been argued that Poles did overpay for free agent center Drew Dalman (three years, $42 million), but if that was indeed the case, it wasn’t by much.
Acquired via trade, former Kansas City Chief OG Joe Thuney will likely merit a chunky extension, but that would be worth breaking the bank. So yeah, go ahead, spend the dough.
Don’t Trade Out of the First Round
Original Take
- “Poles already has a couple of high second-rounders in his back pocket, so bringing in another pair, along with maybe a third-rounder, is just silly.”
New Take:
I’ve done a 180 on this one. Outside of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, there isn’t anybody near the top of the draft who would be a game-changer in Chicago. And being this is a deep draft at the Bears’ positions of need (trenches, running back), Poles can afford to go for quantity over quality.
Maybe New England would be interested in trading their second (38), third (77, via ATL), and fourth (106) rounders for the Bears first (10) and a day two pick in 2026.
Don’t Ignore Positions That Seem Solid
Original Take
- “Jaylon Johnson is a beast, but that doesn’t mean Poles should take a pass on a cornerback on day two or three. The Bears need playmakers on both sides of the ball, and come the latter part of the draft, Chicago has to go best player available, hard stop.”
New Take
On days two and three, Poles can—and should—go B.P.A. On day one, he needs to let head coach Ben Johnson drive the choice.
Don’t Be a Wimp
Original Take
- “Stars win trophies, and the Chicago Bears are sorely lacking in star power. If Poles is brave and creative—and if he takes all of the above 'don’ts' to heart—Chicago might just have itself a happy autumn.”
New Take
Over the last month, Poles has been anything but wimpy, aggressively trading for Thuney and taking a big swing on Odeyingbo.
I don’t see him going soft—after all, he’s got a semi-knowledgeable pundit giving him advice, and that semi-knowledgeable pundit won’t let this GM wimp out.