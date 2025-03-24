Chicago Bears’ updated positional needs after free agency, ranked
A couple weeks before Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles went cuckoo-crazy with trades and free agent signings, we dropped a piece prioritizing which position group Poles needs to address in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Now that the Midway Monsters boast what looks like a top-15 offensive line (welcome aboard Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson) and a wildly improved D-line (howdy-doo Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo), the Bears' needs and wants have shifted.
Radically.
That being the case, here, ranked in reverse order, are Chicago’s positional group priorities heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
11) Quarterback (previous ranking: 11)
They’re set. Next.
10) Center (previous ranking: 5)
With Dalman locked in as starter, Chicago won’t use any significant draft capital or free agent bucks on a backup.
9) Cornerback (previous ranking: 10)
Jaylon Johnson is entrenched, and if Tyrique Stevenson’s brain-fart for the ages didn’t get him cut, he ain’t going anywhere. A day three draft pick is a possibility, but far from a necessity
8) Defensive Tackle (previous ranking: 7)
Chicago should be perfectly content heading into 2025 with DT room populated by Jarrett, Gervon Dexter Jr., Andrew Billings, and Chris Williams.
7) Safety (previous ranking: 3)
If Jaquan Brisker’s concussion situation is worse than we’re aware, the position will likely be addressed on day two of the NFL Draft. But if Poles doesn’t pick up a safety, we’ll know that Quanny B. is good to go.
6) Linebacker (previous ranking: 8)
Linebacker sorta-kinda became a position of need after Chicago cut Jack Sanborn, a move that irks this writer to this day. Poles didn’t pursue an LB in free agency, so a day two pick feels about right.
5) Wide Receiver (previous ranking: 9)
Yes, Chicago acquired a nice, affordable WR3 in Olamide Zaccheaus...but he’s, y’know, a WR3. Caleb Williams could use another weapon—a lightning-quick downfield threat would be nice—so grabbing a pass-catcher with one of their two second-round picks—or trading down and stealing Matthew Golden in the first—wouldn’t be a terrible idea.
4) EDGE (previous ranking: 2)
This is an EDGE-heavy draft, and there will be plenty of potential rotational DEs availble in or around round four, but if Poles falls in love with a higher-rated option, utilizing an earlier-round pick would be justifiable.
3) Offensive Guard/Offense Tackle (previous ranking: 1)
Yes, Poles used a huge chunk of his off-season budget on Thuney, Jackson, and Dalman; and yes, Darnell Wright is entrenched on the right side of the line. But Wright’s counterpart on the left, Braxton Jones, is both injury-prone and a 2026 unrestricted free agent—plus it’s yet to be determined if he’s actually a high-end tackle—so utilizing a first-round pick on either the interior or the exterior of the line would be eminently acceptable.
2) Tight End (previous ranking: 6)
Cole Kmet is a solid NFL starter. Durham Smythe is a solid NFL backup. But neither of them are, or ever will ever be an All-Pro-level player. Penn State’s Tyler Warren, the draft’s undisputed top TE, has been mocked to the Bears, and grabbing him at the ten-spot wouldn’t be unwarranted.
1) Running Back (previous ranking: 4)
Okay, here me out: If you’re of the mindset that Chicago’s O-line and wide receiver rooms are solid—and if you’re aware that head coach Ben Johnson digs elite skill players (which I am)—then you’ll cite running back as a huge priority (which I do). So what say we snatch up inevitable Madden stud Ashton Jeanty and have ourselves some fun?