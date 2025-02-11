7 Aaron Rodgers moments that will forever haunt Chicago Bears fans
Let’s talk rivalries.
- You’ve got Beatles versus Stones.
- You’ve got Batman against the Joker.
- You’ve got Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.
Those are all lovely blood feuds, but in Chicago, we don’t care whether you prefer “Hey Jude” to “Satisfaction.” Nor do we give a rip about what’s going on in Gotham City. Nor do we ever consider who created the best operating system.
The only rivalry that matters to us is our Chicago Bears’ never-ending war with our neighbors to the north, the Green Bay Packers.
For Bears fans, the most hated player in this century-plus-long conflict is Aaron Rodgers. (Brett Favre is a close second, with every other Packer tied for third.) The quarterback smirked his way through 28 regular contests against the Bears, 23 of which he won. In the postseason, Rodgers was undefeated in his two games against the Monsters.
This is why each and every Bears fan is thrilled that (fingers crossed) we might have seen Rodgers on an NFL field for the last time.
All 27 of those Rodgers-led Bears losses, in a word, sucked, but there were a handful of moments that were particularly painful—okay, there were six dozen moments that were particularly painful—but for the sake of relative brevity, we’ll narrow it down to seven.
September 13, 2009
- What Rodgers Did To Annoy Us: Threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Greg Jennings late in the fourth quarter.
- Final Score: Green Bay: 21 - Chicago: 15
- Pain Threshold: Five out of ten. Rodgers wasn’t quite as smug as he’d become two or three seasons later, so it didn’t hurt quite as much.
December 25, 2011
- What Rodgers Did To Annoy Us: Overcame a halftime deficit and chucked five touchdowns .
- Final Score: Green Bay: 35 - Chicago: 21
- Pain Threshold: Eight. Dude ruined Christmas.
December 16, 2012
- What Rodgers Did To Annoy Us: Another comeback win that was sealed by receiver James Jones’ second touchdown reception.
- Final Score: Green Bay: 21 - Chicago: 13
- Pain Threshold: Five. By this point, we were unsurprised and somewhat numb.
December 29, 2013
- What Rodgers Did To Annoy Us: Returned from a collarbone injury, threw a game-winning tuddie to Randall Cobb with less than a minute in the game, and led the Pack to the NFC North title.
- Final Score: Green Bay: 33 - Chicago: 28
- Pain Threshold: Nine. It’s bad enough when Rodgers wins a meaningless late-season game, but when a playoff spot is on the line, well, grrrrrrr.
November 9, 2014
- What Rodgers Did To Annoy Us: Threw six touchdowns and led the Pack to a Michael Jordan-esque double-nickel.
- Final Score: Green Bay: 55 - Chicago: 14
- Pain Threshold: Nine. Embarrassing. Straight up embarrassing.
December 18, 2016
- What Rodgers Did To Annoy Us: Hit Jordy Nelson with a 60-yard bomb with time winding down, setting up a buzzer-beating game-winning field goal.
- Final Score: Green Bay: 30 - Chicago: 27
- Pain Threshold: Eight. It was like watching a slow moving trainwreck.
September 9, 2018
- What Rodgers Did To Annoy Us: Overcame a 20-point deficit with a trio of fourth quarter touchdowns.
- Final Score: Green Bay: 24 - Chicago: 23
- Pain Threshold: Ten. The fact that the Bears finished the season 12-4 and won the North ultimately softened the blow. Somewhat.