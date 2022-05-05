Skip to main content

Bears Add Slot Receiver and Effort Guy

Former Notre Dame slot receiver Chris Finke was with the 49ers and Chiefs and now has been awarded to the Bears after they put in a waiver claim on him.

The Bears got more potential help for quarterback Justin Fields in the form of a Notre Dame wide receiver who was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs when Chicago GM Ryan Poles was with that team.

The Bears put in a waiver claim on Chris Finke after he was waived Tuesday by the Chiefs and they were awarded the 5-foot-9, 184-pound slot receiver.

Finke, nicknamed the "Slippery Fox," was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 by San Francisco but was cut, brought back for the practice squad and then cut from the practice squad.

He was signed by Kansas City and had a training camp injury last year, went on injured reserve and was cut and brought back for the Chiefs practice squad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Finke played in four seasons for the Fighting Irish and made 106 receptions for 1,251 yards with eight touchdowns. He started nine games for Notre Dame in 2019, his final season. He was known as an effort guy and was a walk-on at Notre Dame before being awarded a scholarship after his sophomore season.

A teammate of Bears tight end Cole Kmet's while with the Irish, Finke ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

The Bears drafted only one wide receiver over the weekend, Tennessee's Velus Jones. They had the chance to draft Justyn Ross of Clemson like every team did, because he went undrafted after a surgery and a report he had a potetially dangerous spinal condition. 

Ironically, the Chiefs signed Ross as an undrafted free agent anyway, and then they cut Finke after signing Ross.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (3)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_15032755
News

Biggest Question for One Bears Draft Pick Is Elemental

By Gene Chamberlain6 hours ago
USATSI_11013979
News

Why Bears and Justin Fields Can Live Without RG III

By Gene Chamberlain20 hours ago
USATSI_4892888
News

Website Parts Ways with Former Bears Center Olin Kreutz Over Incident

By Gene ChamberlainMay 3, 2022
USATSI_4091948
News

Bears Hire Co-Player Personnel Directors

By Gene ChamberlainMay 3, 2022
Former Chicago Bears scout Chris Prescott
News

Bears Post-Draft Changes Include Longtime Scouts

By Gene ChamberlainMay 3, 2022
Tennessee Titans Talk Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen_Momentbfg
News

Rough Edges in Bears Draft Need Smoothing

By Gene ChamberlainMay 3, 2022
USATSI_17417511
News

Could Bears Find Offensive Line Help with Eagles Castoff?

By Gene ChamberlainMay 2, 2022
USATSI_13679097
News

Why Converted Cornerback Elijah Hicks Sees Fit with Bears

By Gene ChamberlainMay 2, 2022