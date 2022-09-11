Bears and 49er In-Game Blog
Live reporting and analysis by Gene Chamberlain of BearDigest from Soldier Field where the Bears face the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener.
Inactives
Bears
- WR Velus Jones
- DB Elijah Hicks
- DE Jonathan Kingsley
- G Ja'Tyre Carter
- OL Alex Leatherwood
- TE Trevon Wesco
49ers
- WR Danny Gray
Scroll to Continue
- QB Brock Purdy
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price
- OL Daniel Brunskill
- OL Nick Zakelj
- DL Jordan Willis
- TE George Kittle
Pregame
- Three of the Bears inactives haven't even been with the team long enough to have the offense or defense down. The only one who would have been a contributor in the opener was Velus Jones Jr. and he hasn't practiced in several weeks. Also, Elijah Hicks might have helped with special teams.
- An hour and 15 minutes before the game and the skies are lighter now and rain isn't coming down as hard. Squeegees are clearing off the water standing around the numbers but the sideline areas will be sloppy.
- George Kittle absence is huge but not unexpected. The Niners have depth at the position with Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Tyler Kroft. Still, it's a break for the Bears not facing him.
- The real problem will be the next game, and what's left of this turf when they are done. There is water building up on the field already around the 20-yard line 100 minutes before kickoff.
- You really have to wonder how this turf is going to hold up because the helooks fine as the heavy stuff is really starting to come now at Soldier Field. It's only been down for seven or eight days. There was worry about Bermuda grass being put down for cold season in Chicago but they seemed to have that addressed with a type of hybrid that holds up well in the cold. But thinking it will hold up in the mud only a week after it was put down is expecting a lot.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven