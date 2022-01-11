Chicago Bears Coach and GM Candidates and Favorites

Bears board chairman George McCaskey on Wednesday said the franchise is looking for "leaders" in the people they hire for head coach and general manager.

The committee to find someone to replace coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace includes McCaskey, team CEO Ted Phillips, former Colts personnel boss Bill Polian, Bears diversity vice-president Tanesha Wade and director of player engagement LaMar "Soup" Campbell.

So far it is a very broad-based search and not narrowed immediately.

According to Bet On-Line.Ag, the most likely coach hasn't been slated for an interview yet. Here is who the betting favorites are:

Jim Harbaugh 5-1

Brian Daboll 11-2

Doug Pederson 6-1

Leslie Frazier 6-1

Byron Leftwich 9-1

Todd Bowles 9-1

Brian Flores 10-1

Eric Bieniemy 10-1

Josh McDaniels 12-1

Kellen Moore 12-1

Pat Fitzgerald 12-1

Ryan Day 12-1

Matt Eberflus 14-1

Dave Toub 18-1

Greg Roman 18-1

Jerod Mayo 18-1

Sean Payton 25-1

Here is a listing continually being updated of those who have been reported to be slated for an interview or who have been interviewed for the positions.

Head Coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (per ESPN)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (ESPN)

Former Atlanta Falcons coach/current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL Network)

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (NFL Network)

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (ESPN)

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (NFL Network)

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (ESPN)

Former Philadelphia Eagles HC Doug Pederson (NFL Network)

General Manager

New Orleans Saints assistant GM and college scouting director Jeff Ireland (ESPN)

Indianapolis Colts vice-president of player personnel Ed Dodds (ESPN)

Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (NBC Sports)

Cleveland Browns vice-president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (SI.com)

Cleveland Browns vice-president of player personnel Glenn Cook (SI.com)

