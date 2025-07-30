Bears connected to major three-team trade involving Pro Bowl weapon
The Chicago Bears have worked very hard to put together a compelling cast of weapons around quarterback Caleb Williams, and it has many tabbing the Bears as playoff contenders heading into 2025. But could Chicago make another move to address its skill positions?
ESPN's Seth Walder poses the possibility and has concocted a three-team trade proposal involving the Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In the deal, Chicago would ship out running back D'Andre Swift and a pair of Day 3 picks (fifth and sixth-rounders, specifically) and land Buccaneers halfback Rachaad White as well as a 2027 seventh-round draft choice from the Chargers.
Walder seems to feel that White would fit Ben Johnson's system better than Swift, this even though White has averaged just 3.8 yards per carry over the course of three NFL seasons.
To be fair, White was actually more efficient than Swift in 2024, logging 4.3 yards per attempt to Swift's 3.8, but is White really any better than Swift, who made a Pro Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023?
If anything, this would be a bit of a salary dump on the part of the Bears, as Swift still has two years remaining on the three-year, $24 million contract he signed with Chicago last offseason. The Bears would surely love to get out of that deal, and to be perfectly frank, this is probably the best type of return they can expect to receive.
That doesn't mean they should actually do this, though.
Chicago would be better off just rolling with Swift in 2025 to see if he can recapture his glory days, especially with an improved offensive line in front of him.