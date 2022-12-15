Bears Injury Report: Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon have returned to practice after almost a month away following concussions in Atlanta.

The NFL has progressed in terms of detecting and treating concussions.

Still, it remains a flawed science and the concussion suffered by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker against Atlanta is a perfect example.

Brisker finished the game after being examined for a concussion, then later on had symptoms and it was determined he had one.

"I passed all the protocols that we had went through," Brisker said. "Went to the tent to see if I had good balance and things like that. I passed everything so right after that, went into the game, right after I got cleared by a couple people, especially the people upstairs.

"I had to get cleared other than the people from the Bears trainers. So once I got cleared by the people in the NFL, I was cleared to go back in, and I went back in."

Brisker missed every game since then, like Gordon, and both are back at practice and out of the NFL concussion protocol.

"It was a little weird because I felt a little normal. I felt normal playing the game and then after the game," Brisker said. "Once I came back into the facility, that's when it started to hit me that I didn't feel normal when I woke back up."

Like Brisker, cornerback Kyler Gordon suffered a concussion in that game but they knew about his right away.

Gordon got run over by quarterback Marcus Mariota on a 10-yard touchdown run and described his state of mind afterward as a "...foggy feeling where it feels like you're looking from a third-person type. It's weird." Gordon and Brisker both complained about the slow healing process. It's understandable as both were out from Nov. 21 to Dec. 14. Often players are back much sooner.

"Just very slow," Brisker said. "I just feel like, especially this year, there's a super big emphasis on it. Everyone is going to take their time. If you got any symptoms at all, they're going to slow your whole process down."

Neither Brisker nor Gordon think there will be an after effect.

"I would say it's like an annoying thing, really," Gordon said. "Once I got cleared it was behind me. I just try to focus in on Philadelphia and the next step of the process of everything that I'm doing. So that's just really what it was."

The concern for Brisker is whether his playing style could be actually be affected. He's known for being a physical safety.

"I'm going to still play aggressive," Brisker said. "Having a concussion really doesn't change it. I'm still going to play aggressive.

"It's just now that I'm cleared and now that I'm able to go, everything is still at a thousand percent, so it doesn't really change the way I'm going to go out there."

Bears-Eagles Injury Report

Bears

T Larry Borom (knee): Did not practice

WR Chase Claypool (knee): Did not practice

QB Justin Fields (illness): Did not practice

TE Trevon Wesco (calf): Did not practice.

Eagles

T Reed Blankenship (knee): Did not practice

LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring): Limited practice

G Landon Dickerson (back): Limited practice

T Lane Johnson (abdomen): Limited practice

WR Quez Watkins (shoulder): Limited practice

