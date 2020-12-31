Allen Robinson Held Out of Thursday Bears Practice

HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Hamstring Sidelines Allen Robinson for Thursday Practice

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was a no-go for Thursday's Bears practice but Akiem Hicks returned from a day away due to illness.
USA Today

The Bears held wide receiver Allen Robinson out of Thursday's practice, leaving the possiblity open they could face their biggest game of the year without their biggest weapon on offense.

Robinson has a hamstring injury. It did keep him out of a Thursday practice last week prior to the victory over Jacksonville but didn't stop him from playing.

One change in practice Thursday over Wednesday was the return of defensive end Akiem Hicks from illness to a full practice. Hicks wasn't able to play the first game against Green Bay, a 41-25 loss.

Still out were cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson due to a shoulder injury and Buster Skrine in the concussion protocol. They also continue to practice without Deon Bush due to a foot injury.

Five other players were limited in Thursday's practice including edge rusher Khalil Mack, who has a shoulder injury. Mack has been battling this injury for several weeks.

Tight end Demetrius Harris (foot), tackle Charles Leno Jr. (toe), tight end Cole Kmet (shoulder) and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) were the others limited.

