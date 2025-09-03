Bears may need to lean on surprise defensive starter in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears' defense faces a tall task in Week 1's Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. It's safe to call Justin Jefferson an uncoverable wide receiver at this point in his career, and with the Bears' secondary potentially missing its most important player in Jaylon Johnson (groin injury), defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will have his work cut out for him.
So will Johnson's backup, Nashon Wright, who's in line to start if Johnson can't go.
It's been quite the journey to a potential starting role for Wright, a former third-round pick who was once viewed as an appealing, big-body cornerback prospect.
“When I reflect, I know that I have weathered the storm,” Wright said, via The Athletic. “Being traded. Being cut. Working on the practice squad. For me? I love the work I put in this offseason. I trained my tail off. So to be at this point, it’s rewarding. And there’s a lot more work to be done.”
Wright was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in 32 games with three starts, but was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 only to be waived and re-signed to the practice squad last year. He was released by the Vikings on April 7; the Bears signed him one day later.
The time Wright spent in Minnesota is what makes him uniquely qualified to take on the Vikings' passing attack in Week 1. He did, after all, go head-to-head against Jefferson in practice all season last year.
“It reassured me that I belong in this league and that I can play,” Wright said. “Going against someone of that stature and being challenged to match him on certain routes every day, it obviously helped. As a practice squad guy, that was needed reassurance.”
Whether Wright can take his experience from the practice field and shine under the bright lights of a prime-time game is yet to be seen. And, well, we might not see it at all if Johnson is healthy enough to go.
“If we had a game today, it wouldn’t be a thing,” Johnson said. “But I think really this week will be important for me to get the pads back on, get practices under my belt, (acclimate to) game speed. Moving around, covering guys, communicating. I think that all will help me. But again, there’s not too much you can replicate from the game.”