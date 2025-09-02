How Braxton Jones finally impressed Ben Johnson — or did he?
Braxton Jones feels he won the starting left tackle job and coach Ben Johnson agrees.
That is what counts, for now anyway.
Johnson named the 2022 fifth-round draft pick winner of the battle with Ozzy Trapilo, Kiran Amegadjie and finally Theo Benedet. The starting Bears offensive line will be what it figured to be in the offseason, and Jones believes he did enough to deserve the starting role.
"You know, honestly, that question, I think for myself more than anything I continue to show up and just try and get better each and every week and that’s what I’ve done," Jones said. "With that being said, yeah, I mean I do feel that way.
"Obviously if there’s still something to be shown, there’s still something to be shown. But regardless of the case I’ve shown up each week and, coming back from this injury, done everything I can and I’m still getting there, too. Obviously as the season goes, you get better each and every week. So I’m excited for that as well. But regarding the question, I’d say yes."
While Johnson appointed Jones starter, he hardly received a slap on the back, congratulations and a bouquet of roses. However, he agrees with Jones' feeling that it can get better as the season continues.
"He knows what he's doing," Johnson said. "Is it perfect every play? No, it's not. But we did see the execution go up over the course of the last few weeks.
"There is a trust level in him knowing what to do. We think that he's going to continue to ascend the more reps that he gets."
This is largely because of the other three options only Amegadjie has an NFL start and that didn't go very well last year against the Week 1 Bears opponent for this season, Minnesota.
Either way, in Johnson's eyes the competition Jones had probably didn't do as much to improve him as a stronger leg and more reps in a new offense did.
"I think competition is good for everybody, but you'd have to ask him if it lit a fire under him," Johnson said. "I think all of these guys are highly competitive as is, and highly motivated to come in and do well for themselves, but also for their team.
"I don't know that that necessarily had anything to do with it, but like I said, I think the more reps that Braxton gets, the better off he's going to be."
There is one thing Jones said he needs to see in order to settle into his spot. That and strength.
"Just the power outputage," Jones said. "I just want more power through the leg and just more efficient. And sometimes, honestly, my left leg’s doing a little bit more right now than my right, but just making sure that’s the same and getting that going."
