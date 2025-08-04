Bears perfectly execute Ben Johnson trick play during Family Fest practice
The trick plays are beginning to trickle.
One of the hallmarks of Ben Johnson's offense during his successful stint with the Detroit Lions were gadget plays. Multiple misdirection. Receivers throwing to quarterbacks. Hook-and-ladder touchdowns. Though the Chicago Bears' new head coach obviously won't show all of his cards during training camp and preseason, fans got a glimpse of the potential during Family Fest practice at Soldier Field.
On one particular play that got the crowd buzzing, quarterback Caleb Williams took the snap and looked deliberately to his right. But as the offense's flow went the same direction, tight end Cole Kmet and a lead blocker sneaked out to the left. Williams lofted an easy pass to his wide-open target, who walked into the end zone. Kmet was so open that the lead blocker had no defender to take on.
In celebration of the play, both Kmet and Caleb mimicked hitting baseball home runs.
Former Bears and Lions' quarterback Chase Daniel - now an analyst on NFL Network - provided a better view of how the play developed with video on his social media.
During his time with the Lions, Johnson famously designed passes thrown to offensive linemen. During minicamp, the Bears even had receivers and tight ends throwing passes to the quarterbacks.
Said Johnson before training camp when asked about potential trick plays being part of the offense, "I think we've got some toys to work with."
Given Johnson's history and DNA, Bears fans ain't seen nothin' yet.