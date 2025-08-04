Bear Digest

Bears perfectly execute Ben Johnson trick play during Family Fest practice

Known for his trick plays as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, new Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson debuted a little misdirection for a touchdown Sunday at Soldier Field.

Richie Whitt

Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The trick plays are beginning to trickle.

One of the hallmarks of Ben Johnson's offense during his successful stint with the Detroit Lions were gadget plays. Multiple misdirection. Receivers throwing to quarterbacks. Hook-and-ladder touchdowns. Though the Chicago Bears' new head coach obviously won't show all of his cards during training camp and preseason, fans got a glimpse of the potential during Family Fest practice at Soldier Field.

On one particular play that got the crowd buzzing, quarterback Caleb Williams took the snap and looked deliberately to his right. But as the offense's flow went the same direction, tight end Cole Kmet and a lead blocker sneaked out to the left. Williams lofted an easy pass to his wide-open target, who walked into the end zone. Kmet was so open that the lead blocker had no defender to take on.

In celebration of the play, both Kmet and Caleb mimicked hitting baseball home runs.

Former Bears and Lions' quarterback Chase Daniel - now an analyst on NFL Network - provided a better view of how the play developed with video on his social media.

During his time with the Lions, Johnson famously designed passes thrown to offensive linemen. During minicamp, the Bears even had receivers and tight ends throwing passes to the quarterbacks.

Said Johnson before training camp when asked about potential trick plays being part of the offense, "I think we've got some toys to work with."

Given Johnson's history and DNA, Bears fans ain't seen nothin' yet.

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

