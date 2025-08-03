Flawed Chicago Bears offense has only a few moments in Family Fest
The Bears simulated a Sunday game day at Family Fest practice right down to staying at a hotel downtown the night beforehand.
When they got on the field before about a half-full Soldier Field they still hardly looked game ready.
"We got some good work in," coach Ben Johnson said. "It was sloppy, sloppier than I'd hoped we'd be at this point, particularly we had a couple of really good practices over the last two and then it took us a little while to get going and hear the pads clicking but I thought towards the end we picked it up and got pretty competitive there."
Of real concern were silly things like false starts occurring. It's been a repeated problem. They also had an early delay of game flag.
"It's something we're going to have to address," Johnson said. "It showed up more today than it has in practice.
"This was more like that and if it continues like that we're not going to win many games.
A couple of safeties against the offense on a 99-yard 11-on-11 starting from their own 1—one on a pass play against the second team offense and another when Gervon Dexter tackled running back D'Andre Swift on a handoff in first-team work—stood out at the top of non-flagged disappointments. Also, backup Tysheem Johnson picked off a Tyson Bagent pass.
They also had a pitch play with back Kyle Mongangai going the wrong way and a few other snafus.
"It comes down to, I think I mentioned a couple of times, whether we're making the same mistake twice or not and I felt like I saw that a couple times today," Johnson complained. "I know the saturation level has gotten there with these guys. They're pretty filled up to the brim with information.
"But at the same time the (offensive) installs are slowing down. So we do expect the execution to be a little it cleaner from here on out."
The offense did have its moments.
Cole Kmet caught a tight end screen to the left side so wide open that he was able go straight to the end zone 25 yards without anyone getting within 25 yards.
"That's a cool play, one of the many designs and plays that Ben has up his sleeve that I think are going to be a lot of fun to run variations of this year," Kmet said.
Tight end Colston Loveland caught a perfect slant pass for a TD from Caleb Williams in red zone work. They also executed a flawless screen to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a TD. The best offensive play might have been a 45-yard TD pass across the middle from Tyson Bagent to undrafted rookie receiver JP Richardson against the backups. The route came wide open and he scooted through the secondary.
The safety against the first-team offense stood out as total catastrophe, depending on which side of the ball you played.
"Execution of the play wasn't what we wanted it to be," Johnson said. "It's a credit to the defense. They came out and they kicked the offense's rear on that drill. Thats what showed up to me. They wanted it a little bit more."
Kmet thought maybe the practice bogged down because they gave it too much of a game day feel. Nerves got the best of them.
"I thought we had two good days prior to this, and then I think today, I felt a little bit of nervous energy maybe a little bit?" he said. "I just felt that from maybe guys who are new or younger guys on the team and first time out in the stadium ... fans around. I think that's a good thing for us to go through. "I did feel like a preseason game atmosphere in a sense. I think those are good things to work through."
Lining Up
Kiran Amegadjie (leg) continued to miss practice and Ozzy Trapilo split the first-team left tackle plays with Braxton Jones, although Trapilo did appear to get a bit more of the reps. ... Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards continued flipping between middle and weakside linebacker as they have throughout camp.
"Honestly it really helps us just kind of learn the defens and kind of just understand big picture-wise what we're doing, and I think we're both comfortable in either role," Edwards said.
The Second Coming
Although Kmet caught the most well executed TD pass on his screen, it wasn't necessarily his favorite play.
"I mean my favorite play of camp was definitely the Immaculate Reception today by Steve Carlson," Kmet said. "It looked like the Immaculate Reception in color."
Actually the original was in color in 1972 by the Steelers against the Raiders, with Franco Harris scoring. This one wasn't quit that much fun. A collision sent the ball straight back and to Carlson on the dead run but he was tracked down and stopped after only a short run.
D's Day
With the pads on, players were allowed to go live some of the time. Safety Jaquan Brisker had probably the best hit when he planted Swift completely into the ground but not before the Bears' starting back had gained 11 yards up the middle.
The other best physical play belonged to 32-year-old Grady Jarrett when he got into a gap on a run by Roschon Johnson and totally blew up the play, stacking up blockers and the back.
Tyrique Stevenson made the top defensive back play of the day, breaking up a pass at the goal line to the pylon by Williams.
More Chicago Bears News
