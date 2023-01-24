A group of Chicago Bears players stepped their games up in 2022 even if the final team record doesn't reflect it.

Unlike in baseball or basketball, a football player's individual output can't always be traced by a stat line.

It's true with the offensive line and even to an extent at other offensive positions because one of the most critical aspects of the sport is very subjective—blocking.

Blocking is difficult to assess but websites like Pro Football Focus make an attempt.

It's here where some of the better play for the Bears occurred over the 2022 season.

The Bears had improvement in 2022 even if it didn't always show up in stats and definitely didn't show in their win total. Here were the most improved Bears players.

7. CB Kindle Vildor

Despite some apparent improvement, he didn't really appear to secure a job for 2023 because some of the younger undrafted players who came into the lineup after hie suffered a season-nding finger injury played at least as well. Despite missing six games he had career highs of five pass defenses, 3.1 tackles per game and made his first career interception. He also lowered his passer rating against when targeted to a career-best 110.1 and completion percentage allowed to a career-best 65.8%. Both of those figures looked much better until his final two games.

6. C Sam Mustipher

Often a scapegoat for fans on social media thanks to a couple of bad plays on highlight clips, Mustipher improved greatly as a run blocker according to Pro Football Focus' grading. He had not been a favorite of theirs the first two years he made starts but in 2022 raised his overall grade by 12.4 points to 63.4 and was ranked 17th in the league. His run blocking grade went from 46.4 to 63.4, which was 18th in the league.

Mustipher allowed two sacks and had four penalties. They needed him to succeed because Lucas Patrick didn't work out as they had hoped due to injuries.

Now the question is how far his success went, because he's a restricted free agent who was undrafted. That means he's basically unrestricted because his year wasn't so good that the Bears would be likely to tender him an offer that would require teams to pay them draft pick compensation, especially when they also have Patrick and rookie Doug Kramer under contract.

5. RB Khalil Herbert

His 5.7 yards per carry led the NFL for running backs who had a qualifying number of carries.

Yet, he only carried 129 times, 26 more than last year, because of injury. After 731 yards on only 129 carries, it's valid to wonder if he could be a lead back and what he'd do with about 200 carries. However, it must be pointed out much of his success occurred when Justin Fields was running well and he was benefiting from defenses focusing on the quarterback when they used RPOs.

As a receiver, Herbert remained downright bad. Pro Football Focus graded him ahead of only seven other backs as a receiver out of the 60 they scored. He did improve as a pass blocker, though, and only 28 backs rated better doing this than he did.

4. G Teven Jenkins

Taking on a new position and succeeding with trade rumors in the air showed how much resolve Jenkins had. It would appear he has earned his spot at right guard going forward. At least according to PFF grades, he did plenty to show he could handle guard instead of tackle.

"We have a lot of cap space and a lot of opportunities in this draft, so I really don’t know how it's gonna go," Jenkins said. "I don't ever wanna be the person that says, 'yeah, I have a spot.' I always want to stay hungry and feel like I still have to chase my job even if I have it secured."

Chris Lindstrom of the Falcons and Joel Bitonio of the Browns were the only two guards in the entire league who received overall PFF blocking grades better than Jenkins, who was also graded as the third-best run blocker at his position in the NFL.

While his grades look high, he also had the fewest plays on offense of the top 13 guards who were graded. So he still needs to prove he can play without injuries and at a high level.

3. TE Cole Kmet

After going 31 straight games without a touchdown catch, Kmet came up with a team-high seven and stepped up when other receivers were stepping away or out. With no other tight ends delivering and with Darnell Mooney out injured, Kmet had enough production to lead the team with 50 receptions and with 286 yards after the catch. He averaged 10.9 yards per reception. By making 72.5% catches on targets he ranked second among the top 11 pass catchers at tight end. While his overall numbers dropped from last year, he was making more impact receptions. Last year his totals got padded by a number of catches in games with the Bears in catch-up mode. But more than his receiver, Kmet improved as a blocker.

PFF graded him the ninth best run blocker among all tight ends.

"When I look at like myself on tape, just like the steps I've been taking in the run game, pass game, all those things, my focus every week has been just getting a little bit better at something each and every day," Kmet said. "And when you do that and you’re able to stack days like that, you look back to Week 1 and you look back to OTAs, you can really see those steps and how you've grown throughout the course of the season."

2. QB Justin Fields

Fields improved in virtually every way over his rookie year and in some ways numbers can't measure.

"Man, I'm very impressed with his resiliency and his grit and how he fights, how he works," coach Matt Eberflus said. "He really is able to take a great play and also a play that wasn't too good and move to the next one. That's a great quality to have as a leader.