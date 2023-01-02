Bears coach Matt Eberflus made a point of talking about how Justin Fields played out Sunday's game because the experience was important but now it appears the team may have other ideas.

Suddenly Bears coach Matt Eberflus is talking about the possibilty of resting starters Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, including quarterback Justin Fields.

This happened less than 24 hours after he said it was important for Fields to play against Detroit throughout a 41-10 loss to get experience.

Eberflus said he would consult with GM Ryan Poles and come up with a plan of attack.

"Well, I would just say that (there are) on-going conversations about everybody, what we need to do, what's the best interest for our football team going forward," Eberflus said. "That conversation we're going to have that all the way through Wednesday, all the way through Friday and we'll decide as we go."

However, Eberflus said he thought "potentially" he would know who the starting quarterback will be on Wednesday.

"Like I said, we're working on that, on everybody including Justin," Eberflus said. "And we're going to visit with Ryan, the rest of the coaching staff. The entire health of the team to me is, where we were two weeks ago, different than where we are now. So I think it's important that we evaluate that."

Eberflus didn't go into specifics but the team could be without one or two guards blocking for Fields after injuries to Michael Schofield and Teven Jenkins on Sunday.

Eberflus stressed health is the key and in Fields' case there is a question as he suffered some type of hip problem in the game that required constant massaging, in addition to already having a left shoulder injury. He also wound up being examined for a concussion after one hit.

"Yeah, that's a good question," Eberflus said. "I would just say the health of our football team is important. And that ties into everybody.

"So again, we're gonna look at everybody on our football team and making sure that we're doing what's best for the Bears."

Fields is only 64 yards from breaking the NFL rushing record for a quarterback of 1,206 yards, held by Lamar Jackson.

"Yeah, that's important," Eberflus said. "It's an important factor, but it's not end-all, be-all.

"Certainly the health of our team is the most important thing."

This all seems like a "tankathon" is building, especially after a column in the Chicago Tribune by Brad Biggs pointing out Vegas believes the Vikings are going to use subs in the game. It's the reason the Bears are only one-point underdog to the division champions.

This could mean Nathan Peterman starting at quarterback. Tim Boyle is currently the third-stringer QB.

The Vikings are in a battle with the 49ers for second seed but would really need to have something unusual happen to win that spot. The Cardinals would have to upset the 49ers in San Franciso, which appears unlikely. They already lost to the 49ers 38-10 at home.

Another reason to believe the Vikings could rest starters is it could simply be better not to play the Packers right away in the playoffs after getting blown out in Green Bay. If the Vikings were seeded second, they could be playing the Packers in their first postseason game, that is, if the Packers can beat the Lions on Sunday.

