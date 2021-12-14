Bears Put Eddie Goldman, Two More on COVID List

Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    The Chicago Bears have been hit with a COVID-19 issue on defense at the worst possible time heading into a home game against the Minnesota Vikings.
    The Chicago Bears have been hit with a COVID-19 issue on defense at the worst possible time heading into a home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

    The sinking Bears defense took on even more weight on Tuesday when the team announced nose tackle Eddie Goldman, defensive back Artie Burns and practice squad linebacker Sam Kamara had all gone on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    It's the second time this season for Goldman to go on the list and if he misses Monday's game against the Minnesota Vikings they could be in trouble at the position because his backup is rookie seventh-round draft pick Khyiris Tonga. On Sunday night, Tonga suffered a neck stinger and his status for the game will be in question heading into practices, which begin on Thursday.

    Goldman has played in 10 games this season and started seven, and has 11 tackles to go with half a sack and a tackle for loss. He sat out all of last year as a COVID-19 opt-out.

    This makes it four Bears on the COVID list in the last two days. They announced on Monday that defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. had been put on the COVID list.

    If neither Goldman nor Tonga can play, it might mean more time inside for either Angelo Blackson or Bilal Nichols. Last year Nichols played nose at times in place of Goldman.

    The defensive line also isn't certain about the status of Akiem Hicks, who missed last week's game with an ankle sprain which has kept him sidelined since he suffered it Nov. 8. Hicks had planned on playing last week but was a Saturday scratch for Sunday night's game.

    Losing Burns in this case could be just as devastating. He has started three straight games since the benching of Kindle Vildor at left cornerback and has 17 tackles and two pass defenses. Prior to that he had played in five games as a special teams performer. 

    Vildor already seemed likely to play this week and Burns, as well. That's because slot cornerbacks Duke Shelley (hamstring, IR) and Xavier Crawford (concussion) are sidelined and safety/slot cornerback DeAndre Houston-Carson suffered a broken forearm against the Packers.

    Kamara has been on the 53-man roster at times and flexed there, as well. He has five tackles in five games but the Bears seem to have the numbers at the outside linebacker position to avoid problems.

