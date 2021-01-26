First Monday Mock Draft a Head Scratcher for QB-Starved Bears

Sports Illustrated and FanNation have released their first mock draft for 2020 and the results will provide disappointment to those anticipating a first-round Chicago Bears quarterback.

In fact, this mock draft failed to produce a quarterback for the Bears at all and they had a real chance.

LOOK: First three-round full NFL mock draft from SI.com and FanNation

Instead, the first pick for the Bears at No. 20 was one several other websites have forecasted, Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound left tackle would fit immediately as a replacement for Charles Leno Jr.

"It remains to be seen who Darrisaw will be protecting for but the Bears need to fortify their protection up front and this is a great building block to begin with," FanNation said.

There are two real problems with this pick, though neither is a criticism of Darrisaw because he does project as a potential Day 1 starter in the NFL.

The first problem is they had the Bears passing on the chance to take tackle Alex Leatherwood of Alabama, who went at No. 24 in this mock. All things being equal, take the tackle from a school known for producing NFL offensive linemen.

No. 2, and a bigger problem for most Bears fans, SI has the Bears passing on North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance to select Darrisaw.

Although many drafts have put Lance in the top 15 to 17 selections, this one had him falling beyond the Bears.

Worse, the draft has no quarterback going to the Bears in Rounds 2 or 3.

It would be tough to stomach this if it happened and the Bears hadn't brought in a better free agent option at quarterback than their own Mitchell Trubisky. Ownership and Ted Phillips said they have to get the quarterback right. How would bringing back Trubisky and not drafting anyone be getting the quarterback position right?

There are legitimate questions about Lance because of the competition he faced and the fact he has played only 18 college games. When he has played, he dominated with both great athletic ability and passing.

A team desperate for a quarterback for decades couldn't pass on this even if they can use a tackle.

This mock had Lance dropping all the way to Sean Payton and the Saints at No. 28.

In Round 2, the draft had the Bears taking USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with the 52nd selection overall. This will no doubt set up interesting matchups twice a season against his brother, Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

There are four brothers in the family, which has been compared by Sports Illustrated to the Ball family of the NBA.

St. Brown is 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and is not projected as the fastest receiver in the draft but is said to be a true slot receiver because of his quickness and ability to start, stop and pluck the ball. One thing several scouts noted about this St. Brown is his willingness to block for teammates.

Drae Harris of The Draft Network even gave St. Brown a description Bears fans could love, saying he had : "...a blue-collar toughness and competitiveness rarely seen from a wide receiver."

That would appeal to the classic meatball Bears fans but doesn't exactly fit the other narrative of the St. Browns being the Ball family on the football field.

With the final Bears pick, this draft had the Bears select cornerback Elijah Molden of Washington.

The Seattle Times has called him the best UW defender and his skills will be on display this week at the Senior Bowl.

Molden is a classic slot cornerback and is not a taller outside corner. He is 5-foot-10 and possesses extreme quickness. Profootballnetwork.com noted this quickness also pertains to his ability to diagnose plays. He's very sharp.

This is a player the Bears would be interested in as they are likely to be without Buster Skrine going forward considering both the cap savings the Bears would realize by cutting him and the fact he had two concussions last season to bring his reported total in the NFL to six.

