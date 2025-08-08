Bears' revamped offensive line may already be in trouble with a training camp injury
Much fanfare has been made of the Chicago Bears' revamped offensive line, and for good reason. After playing a major role in quarterback Caleb Williams' historic 68-sack rookie season, including a couple of stats that made Williams the unluckiest quarterback in the NFL, GM Ryan Poles threw everything plus the kitchen sink into the O-line.
These efforts earned Poles no shortage of praise from NFL media, second only to his best offseason decision, which was hiring head coach Ben Johnson.
Unfortunately for Poles and for Bears fans, there may already be a crack in the armor. Right tackle Darnell Wright, who recently earned a top ranking from NFL analyst Brandon Thorn, left Thursday's practice early with an apparent injury. According to longtime Bears beat reporter Brad Biggs, Wright "came up awkward" near the end of practice.
Hopefully, this is nothing serious and Wright just tweaked something a bit. The Bears already went through a minor injury scare with Cole Kmet earlier this week, but he ended up being fine and was back in practice on Friday. Wright's injury, however, is far more concerning. The Bears would miss Kmet had he ended up missing the start of the season, but the offense could likely get along without him.
The same can't be said for Darnell Wright. If he is forced to miss time, that could spell big trouble for the O-line and Caleb Williams. Wright finished 2024 with an impressive 79.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, good for 16th best in the entire NFL. His impact on the O-line cannot be overstated.
As of this writing we have no new news on Wright, but we will hopefully get an update from the Bears by tomorrow. Until then, Bears fans and the organization will have to hope for the best.