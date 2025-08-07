Bears receiver says Caleb Williams can surpass Patrick Mahomes
With Week 1 of the 2025 NFL preseason now upon us, the hype train for the Chicago Bears is officially at full steam ahead. They remain a popular pick to make the biggest leap forward in 2025, and quarterback Caleb Williams, in particular, is expected to thrive under the tutelage of head coach Ben Johnson, who told his players that he wants to build a dynasty.
It would seem that receiver Rome Odunze is also now stoking the flames of hope for Williams and the Bears in 2025. On the Thursday edition of ESPN's show "Get Up", NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that the second-year receiver told him that Caleb Williams can "literally be the best quarterback in the NFL".
Apparently, Odunze is a big believer in the old saying: "Shoot for the moon; even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." Believing Williams can be great is one thing, but to be the very best in the NFL? Tom Brady may be retired, but there are still at least a couple of quarterbacks who are locks to be future Hall of Famers. Lamar Jackson has already won two MVP awards, and Josh Allen just won his first in 2024. Joe Burrow has the talent to get there if the Bengals ever get serious about building a contender around him.
Last but certainly not least is the Goliath in Williams' quest for greatness: Patrick Mahomes. The two-time MVP, three-time Super Bowl champion, and the MVP of each of those Super Bowls could retire today and would be assured of a spot in the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, and he's not even 30 years old yet. Despite somewhat of a down year in 2024, he is still the unquestioned best quarterback in the league.
Williams has a long way to go before he can claim the kind of resume that matches Mahomes, let alone passes him. However, to Odunze's credit, Williams absolutely possesses the innate, unteachable talent to make this a reality one day. If all goes well in his development and he learns to tighten up the minor flaws in his game, Odunze's belief will be shared by many around the league.
It all starts this year, in the 2025 NFL season. The Bears have gone to historic lengths to build a winner around Williams, from investing heavily in a revamped offensive line to dominating the head coaching hire, they have left excuses for Williams if he does not show significant progress from his rookie season. For what it's worth, I fully believe that he will.